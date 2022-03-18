Mark Wood: Fast bowler ruled out of rest of West Indies Test series & IPL

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments46

Mark Wood
Mark Wood took 1-45 for England in the first Test against West Indies

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies tour and the Indian Premier League with a right elbow injury.

The 32-year-old began struggling with the injury on the third day of the drawn first Test in Antigua.

Scans have confirmed a problem and he will return home next week for "a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury".

Wood was due to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

He will take an indefinite break from cricket while waiting for the elbow specialist's opinion.

England will decide later if a replacement will be called up for the third Test, which takes place in Grenada from 24-28 March.

They left out James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their top two leading wicket-takers in Tests, from the tour of the Caribbean.

Neither is understood to be on the list of reserves, with Warwickshire's Liam Norwell, 30, in contention to be called up if required.

Wood was selected for the first Test of the series but was only able to bowl 17 overs before he began to feel pain on the third day.

He bowled in the nets before the start of the final day's play but suffered "acute pain" and did not feature.

He was replaced by Saqib Mahmood for the second Test, which began on Wednesday.

Wood has struggled with injury in the past but played in four of the five Ashes Tests in Australia in the winter.

One of England's quickest bowlers, he also featured for the white-ball side in the T20 World Cup and the T20 tour of South Africa.

England are in a commanding position in the second Test as they begin day three with a first-innings lead of 436 over West Indies.

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

It's a real shame for Mark Wood - he was one of the very few to have emerged from the Ashes with his reputation enhanced. Not merely that, but also coming through without any injury.

This elbow injury is a new problem for him, but as we know with Jofra Archer, elbow injuries to fast bowlers can be troublesome.

In the short term, England will miss his pace in Grenada. It now completes a clean sweep as far as England's three fastest bowlers are concerned, although Olly Stone and Archer seem to be making some progress, as we've seen out here in the Caribbean.

England have got Ollie Robinson to return for Grenada, but they may still consider they need to call up a replacement, with someone like Liam Norwell a contender.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by sir bobby, today at 14:18

    Gutted for wood. But why are so many of our bowlers getting injured

  • Comment posted by WombleBerry, today at 14:06

    Such a shame, he's had a career beset with injuries of one sort or another.

    Seems a really nice bloke to have in the team and around the dressing room.

    Brings genuine pace to the attack but stretching every sinew to get to 90mph+ speeds obviously causing him injuries. Perhaps slowing down a tad, with more control and less strain subjected to his body would be beneficial for him.

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 14:14

      Are We Human replied:
      They tried that with him before. He became a relatively anonymous bowler at 80-85. He's not tall enough to extract extra bounce ( unlike Broad ), doesn't have the ability to control inswing and outswing ( unlike Anderson ) and doesn't get enough balls in the " difficult " areas ( unlike Robinson ). His asset is raw speed, unfortunately it's to the detriment of his body. Hopefully he recovers soon

  • Comment posted by Nom de Spume, today at 14:05

    Wood is so injury-prone I wouldn’t bother selecting him for Test matches.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 13:59

    ...you're 32, you're worth a million to the IPL, you're supporting a family....

  • Comment posted by kai, today at 13:53

    So let me just get this clear so I fully understand, hes played only 26 tests at the age of 32 becasue he is seriously injury prone has 82test wickets at an average of 32 and because of that you all want to build a side around him and hes a good player!? Is that correct?

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 14:08

      Are We Human replied:
      Until the part about building a side around him yes. Unfortunately that part possibly tells everyone more about you than quoting statistics.

  • Comment posted by brt123, today at 13:51

    ‘Wood was due to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.‘

    What a word salad of a name.

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 13:51

    Sad, but predictable. Still we still got Woakes and Overton

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 13:49

    You got to admire the longevity of the likes of Broad and Anderson, rarely injured unlike these younger guys. Just saying

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 13:54

      Tom replied:
      Broad is only three years older than Wood...

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 13:48

    He's a walking injury.

    Why are English 90MPH+ bowlers so brittle?

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 14:06

      Are We Human replied:
      You would struggle in recent times to find many 90+mph bowlers who haven't struggled with injury. When your main ( only ) asset is your raw pace then you'll constantly be on your limit. The other issue is when you're the only one in the squad ( team ) who has that ability you're likely to be bowling when perhaps you shouldn't. It's a shame for Wood as he's both talented and a genuinely nice guy.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 13:47

    Gutted for him. A great player and seems like a top bloke.

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 13:46

    Get well soon Woody!

  • Comment posted by blobvilla, today at 13:45

    Wood is a very good player but as a side, you can’t build plans around him.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 13:45

    This is what Captain Joe Root has had to endure under his entire reign as captain.

    That Joe wins us so many matches with half a team is quite simply - UNBELIEVEABLE.

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 13:53

      dixkt replied:
      Bowling guys into injury

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 13:44

    I'd start looking at the coaching techniques, both Wood and Archer with elbow injuries. Is there some bio mechanics involved down to the coached preferences?

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 14:19

      Chris replied:
      It is not only the current players like Wood, Stone, Robinson & Archer. In the past Neil Foster, Mark Illott, Simon Jones, Chris Tremlett and Alex Tudor are just a handful whose careers were blighted by injuries. The focus on hitting the pitch hard, rather than having a repeatable action, did untold damage to their bodies, and it seems the new coaching methods are no different.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 13:44

    Sad to see ,but selectors showing great faith in young wokes and his excellent record abroad, selectors proved right in dropping Anderson and Broad, ..,....yes I am drunk

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 13:42

    Poor old Mark Wood, he doesn't deserve this, such an honest tryer and with no little skill.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 13:47

      MaksiNorway replied:
      We will be alright. We have Chris Woakes?
      My only worry is that you said he can't take wickets with an old ball and should be our new ball opening bowler?
      What on earth are we going to do with him for the next 53 overs?

  • Comment posted by Whiskasfelix, today at 13:42

    Poor old 'Balsa' - such a lovely guy by all accounts. Anyone at LHR seen S Broad yet?

  • Comment posted by D10S, today at 13:41

    Perfect oppurtunity for Broad to come in and show the selectors the error of their ways. Therefore he won't be called upon.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 13:41

    Wood, Robinson, Archer, Stone. The list goes on.
    Not having much luck are we.
    Hope he gets better soon.

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 13:45

      joffey replied:
      Luck has nothing to do with it

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC