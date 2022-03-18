Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood took 1-45 for England in the first Test against West Indies

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the West Indies tour and the Indian Premier League with a right elbow injury.

The 32-year-old began struggling with the injury on the third day of the drawn first Test in Antigua.

Scans have confirmed a problem and he will return home next week for "a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury".

Wood was due to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

He will take an indefinite break from cricket while waiting for the elbow specialist's opinion.

England will decide later if a replacement will be called up for the third Test, which takes place in Grenada from 24-28 March.

They left out James Anderson and Stuart Broad, their top two leading wicket-takers in Tests, from the tour of the Caribbean.

Neither is understood to be on the list of reserves, with Warwickshire's Liam Norwell, 30, in contention to be called up if required.

Wood was selected for the first Test of the series but was only able to bowl 17 overs before he began to feel pain on the third day.

He bowled in the nets before the start of the final day's play but suffered "acute pain" and did not feature.

He was replaced by Saqib Mahmood for the second Test, which began on Wednesday.

Wood has struggled with injury in the past but played in four of the five Ashes Tests in Australia in the winter.

One of England's quickest bowlers, he also featured for the white-ball side in the T20 World Cup and the T20 tour of South Africa.

England are in a commanding position in the second Test as they begin day three with a first-innings lead of 436 over West Indies.

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

It's a real shame for Mark Wood - he was one of the very few to have emerged from the Ashes with his reputation enhanced. Not merely that, but also coming through without any injury.

This elbow injury is a new problem for him, but as we know with Jofra Archer, elbow injuries to fast bowlers can be troublesome.

In the short term, England will miss his pace in Grenada. It now completes a clean sweep as far as England's three fastest bowlers are concerned, although Olly Stone and Archer seem to be making some progress, as we've seen out here in the Caribbean.

England have got Ollie Robinson to return for Grenada, but they may still consider they need to call up a replacement, with someone like Liam Norwell a contender.