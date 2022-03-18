England in West Indies: Centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood blunt England in Barbados

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments212

Jermaine Blackwood
Blackwood's century was his second against England
Second Test, Barbados (day three):
England 507-9 dec: Root 153, Stokes 120, Lawrence 91; Permaul 3-126
West Indies 288-4: Brathwaite 109*, Blackwood 102
West Indies trail by 219 runs
Scorecard

A dogged unbeaten century from West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood's 102 blunted England on day three of the second Test in Barbados.

Brathwaite batted all day, combining with Blackwood for a stand of 183 as the hosts ground their way to 288-4 at the close, trailing by 219 runs.

That partnership thwarted England for 68.3 overs until Blackwood misjudged a leave to part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence and was out lbw with five overs to go.

After claiming two early wickets, England struggled to create opportunities and the tourists wasted the rare chances they created.

Blackwood would have been out for a duck had England reviewed an lbw decision and on 65 he was bowled by a Saqib Mahmood no-ball, which would have been the debutant's first Test wicket. There was also a missed stumping chance when Brathwaite was on 109.

It means a second consecutive draw in this series is the most likely result with two day to play, despite Lawrence's late intervention.

Another struggle for England's bowlers

When Shamarh Brooks sliced a cut to backward point off Jack Leach for 39 and first-Test centurion Nkrumah Bonner was lbw to Ben Stokes for nine before lunch, England had a real chance to push themselves into a match-winning position.

Instead, it turned into another day where an inexperienced England attack looked tame.

Again there is the caveat of a pitch that has offered little, particularly to pace bowlers. But England will still be disappointed to only claim three wickets all day.

Leach, who gained credit with a good performance in the first Test, started solidly but, as the day wore on, sporadic good balls were interspersed with ones that were too easily cut for four.

Ben Stokes looks dismayed as West Indies add more runs
Ben Stokes took 1-34 in 17 overs

The pitch is offering some slow turn but Leach did not land enough balls in difficult areas to Brathwaite and Blackwood.

On the day Mark Wood was ruled out of the series with injury, Mahmood bowled a good spell with the old ball but was largely played comfortably, while Matthew Fisher, also on debut, was unthreatening despite showing decent accuracy. Chris Woakes, England's senior seamer, was anonymous.

Things may have been different, especially had England reviewed when Ben Stokes hit Blackwood on the pad with a rare ball that swung in. It was Stokes himself who immediately intimated the ball would have missed the stumps when instead the technology later suggested it would have hit leg stump flush.

The Blackwood-Brathwaite partnership was already worth 129 when Mahmood bowled the West Indies number five. It was a perfect yorker from the Lancashire seamer but he had overstepped by a couple of inches and celebrations were cut short.

In the end it took Lawrence's unconventional spin to prise out a West Indies centurion, the 24-year-old backing his dismissal of Bonner in the first Test.

Brathwaite and Blackwood grind

Kraigg Brathwaite
Brathwaite has scored the past 10 Test centuries by a West Indies opener

Once England declared on 507-9 on day two, West Indies have always realistically been playing for a draw.

They still have further work to do on day four, but the six-hour stand between Brathwaite and Blackwood has set them well on their way to a result that will see both teams head to Grenada for the third Test with the series still 0-0.

In the series opener Brathwaite scored his fastest Test fifty but here he reverted to type. He scored his slowest Test half-century before reaching three figures from 278 balls - a knock of great application rather than flowing shot-making.

Blackwood is someone who loves batting against England. His average against them is 45.77, compared with 30.66 across his career, and two of his three Test tons have come against England.

He batted quicker than Brathwaite but showed similar grit. He was also involved in a heated exchange with Stokes after which the umpires had a stern word with the England all-rounder and captain Root.

When shouldering arms to Lawrence he thought the ball would have gone over the stumps but the technology showed it would have hit three quarters of the way up middle stump.

'We are still well in this game' - reaction

England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel: "A long, hard day of Test cricket. Today wasn't our day but we did a lot of good thigs. We created a lot of opportunities. We were a little unlucky at times and we made some mistakes. We are still well in this game."

West Indies batter Jermaine Blackwood: "I'm very pleased. Coming into this knock I was feeling the pressure. I thought it [his lbw decision on nought] was going down but that is how it goes.

"There was a bit of banter [between him and Stokes]. That helped me to feel motivated batting. It was fun. We have to bat as long as possible tomorrow."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "Terrific effort by West Indies. It was not easy out there, and that was an excellent partnership between Blackwood and Brathwaite that clearly frustrated England, who will have wanted more than just three wickets throughout the day."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

212 comments

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 21:40

    England centuries = brilliant, sublime. WI century = dogged. I get there are different ways to score a century but the BBC reporting seems a little myopic here.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 21:43

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Indeed. I read that one of our centuries was even scored by a Superhero.

  • Comment posted by Stuart liddell, today at 21:42

    Somebody needs to tell leach.he is a spin bowler and not a medium pace dobber.bowl slowly man

    • Reply posted by Jimmy D, today at 22:15

      Jimmy D replied:
      I agree. Any one of the top ten Indian, Pakistan or Afghan spinners would have had a five for at worst here. Why have you taken Parkinson if you don't intend playing him. Root is a better spinner and he's not very good.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 21:51

    May as well all shake hands on the draw. The pitch is ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Meluhha, today at 21:56

      Meluhha replied:
      Hahaha, typical. You are blaming the pitch now, but you didn't when England scored 507 in their inning. Absolutely hilarious

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 21:54

    Leach must be one of the worse spin bowlers we’ve ever had . After his disastrous ashes tour ,why the hell is he in the team still

    • Reply posted by Ainsley95, today at 21:58

      Ainsley95 replied:
      Because we don’t have any other spinners capable of at least keeping the runs down like Leach does. He’s an Ashley Giles replica and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. He provides a secondary benefit of keeping bowlers rested while maintaining scoreboard pressure. I watch a lot of County Cricket and trust me, Leach is the best England have got.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 21:49

    Very unthreatening attack, if this is life after Broad / Anderson it's going to be very painful.

    • Reply posted by Paarth, today at 21:59

      Paarth replied:
      I find it ridiculous the obsession management have with discarding or phasing out these two. Walsh and Ambrose weren't nor were Warne and Mcgrath. You have two all time greats and instead of maximising their remaining years they're more interested in moving on from them

  • Comment posted by Yayya, today at 21:48

    Same old same old, still unable to take wickets, what on earth does Leach add to this team, I see more spin coming out of Boris Johnson’s press office.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 21:53

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      Doesn’t help when your keeper can’t grab a regulation stumping

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 21:37

    they say the definition of insanity is to do the same thing again and again and expect a different result, someone should explain this to leach,no variety 🤔

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 22:10

      Elmo replied:
      How do you work that out when his bowling was everywhere lol, surely that shows loads of variety

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 21:55

    This has been one of the worst series in terms of the preparation of the surfaces. It’s no wonder test cricket is losing popularity with these “chief executive” wickets.

    • Reply posted by Dobber, today at 21:58

      Dobber replied:
      both games being awful viewing, dreadfully dull cricket

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 21:45

    1-97 in those conditions nit good enough Leach. Being told to bowl fast by Jeetan Patel, who couldn’t spin a record.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 21:48

      nozin around replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by pmhcfc, today at 21:39

    Bring back our Premier bowlers…they are no good to us sat on their sofas!

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 21:44

    High class application from blackwood and braithwaite .one or two England supporters thought the windies would just roll over like the bad old days of 10 or 15 years ago.This side like the one led by Holder has more backbone and does not surrender so easily hence why only india and south Africa have won in the caribbean in the last seven years

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 21:48

      nozin around replied:
      nobody wins on roads like this, hence spot the local supporters…

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:33

    I'm gonna stick my neck out here BUT.... I think this could be a draw

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 22:03

    Agree about Leach he's bobbins. Pick Livingstone he can bat and field as well.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 22:11

      ikleNige replied:
      I have never understood what Leach offers. He has bowled reasonably well in WI on an awful pitch last week but he gets hammered home and away against quality opposition. I honestly rate Root as a better spinner than him

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:57

    I'm convinced after taking more than 1000 Wickets between them - Anderson & Broad could have contributed.

    Happy for Fisher & Mahmood as they are the future and deserve there chance, but it would have been good for them to be mentored by two of England's finest.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:03

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      It’s a good tactic to consider what the opposition wouldn’t want -they wouldn’t want to face Broad or Anderson. Maybe Anderson needs a rest, but Broad was hardly used in the Ashes, and he’s only 2 years older than Wood and Woakes. There’s also the test championship to consider. We shouldn’t be resting both of our most successful bowlers

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:55

    If only we had a world class bowler or maybe two that could get wickets a crucial times

    • Reply posted by MJC, today at 22:04

      MJC replied:
      we have got 2 and you and i both know who they are

  • Comment posted by Sid123, today at 21:53

    The bbc commentary is is really one sided the West indies also should have reviewed a decision, and had a decision go against them today

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 21:52

    no wonder test cricket is dying
    pitches here and Pakistan are just dreadful

    • Reply posted by jam1, today at 21:56

      jam1 replied:
      Test cricket is only dying and rubbish pitches when England aren’t dominating. Bet you weren’t saying that when Root, Stokes and Lawrence were filling their boots

  • Comment posted by unknown user , today at 21:34

    I know it’s early days and I am by no means saying he should be dropped but I haven’t been overly impressed with Foakes batting or keeping.

    So far he’s averaging 25 on 2 very flat pitches whilst dropping catches and missing a stumping

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 21:39

      nozin around replied:
      no better than the heavily slated Buttler

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 22:33

    If we knew this pitch was going to be this slow should we not have played Matt Parkinson as well as Jack Leach? It seems odd selecting four pace bowlers on a surface that isn't favourable to them.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Field, today at 22:27

    All of the criticism for Leach, yet none for Woakes. Strange

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 22:36

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Woakes is a typical English medium pace seamer who will take loads of wickets in the UK but will always struggle abroad

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC