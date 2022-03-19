England in West Indies: Tourists give themselves slim chance of final-day win after attritional day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Kraigg Brathwaite raises his bat to the crowd in Barbados
Only Brian Lara (778 and 760) has played a longer Test innings for West Indies in terms of minutes than Kraigg Brathwaite
Second Test, Barbados (day four):
England 507-9 dec & 40-0: Crawley 21*, Lees 18*
West Indies 411: Brathwaite 160, Blackwood 102; Leach 3-118
England lead by 136 runs
England gave themselves a slim chance of victory over West Indies in the second Test in Barbados by taking a lead of 136 into the final day.

After finally dismissing West Indies for 411, England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley reached 40-0 at the close having faced 15 overs.

The tourists will look for quick runs in the morning session before declaring and attempting to bowl out their opponents in the time remaining for victory.

But the struggle England had ending West Indies' first innings, which lasted 187.5 overs, shows the difficulties they will face.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite turned his 109 not out overnight into an 11-hour 160 from 489 balls before he was finally bowled by Jack Leach.

On a turgid pitch that makes run-scoring and wicket-taking tough, England's bowlers toiled until they took the 10th West Indies wicket in the evening session.

The series opener in Antigua was drawn so if this Test ends in the same result the series will be level at 0-0 going into the final match in Grenada, starting on Thursday.

Another tiring bowling day

Slow, difficult-to-watch cricket is becoming a theme of this series.

Again, not helped by the surface and not without effort, England struggled to create openings. Even if they manage to get to a position to declare they will have to bowl better than their first effort to have any chance of winning.

Their toil began from the outset of day four when nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph hung around for 20 overs before cutting to gully off Ben Stokes for 19 from 75 balls.

A clatter of wickets would have put the tourists in a much stronger position but that did not look like happening all day as West Indies dug in. Before lunch there was a period of one run in 51 balls, with England's bowlers offering very little.

Jason Holder skied a catch to mid-on straight after lunch, giving Saqib Mahmood his first Test wicket, but Joshua da Silva then blunted the bowling with 33 from 112 balls.

Saqib Mahmood appeals for lbw
Mahmood also dismissed Veerasammy Permaul lbw to end his first Test innings with figures of 2-58. Fellow debutant Matthew Fisher took 1-67

Left-arm spinner Leach bowled 69.5 overs across the marathon innings, the most in an innings by an England bowler since Phil Tufnell against New Zealand in 1992. His three wickets were a disappointing return on a day four pitch.

The number of overs Leach bowled, and the ineffectiveness of the seamers, also brings into question England's selection, with uncapped Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson an unused member of the squad.

However, you cannot escape the fact this is a poor pitch for Test cricket, just like the first in Antigua.

Brathwaite goes long

Brathwaite's knock, which began on the second day, was an impressive example of resilience and patience.

In the spell before lunch, runs ground to a halt and Brathwaite faced 30 dot balls in a row. Only West Indies legend Brian Lara, who did so twice, has batted longer than Brathwaite's 710 minutes in a Test innings.

It took a fine ball from Leach, which pitched on middle and leg stump and hit the top of off, to dismiss him. For England there were too few such deliveries.

West Indies' effort was admirable but the fact they batted slowly, scoring at 2.18 runs per over, meant they still had a sizeable deficit when finally dismissed.

The hosts bowled tidily enough late in the day that England were not able to make a fast start in building their advantage.

Crawley was given out lbw for two off the bowling of Kemar Roach but overturned the decision on review as the technology had the ball missing leg stump.

'We will try to make something out of this game' - reaction

England bowler Saqib Mahmood: "It was tough graft. The wicket wasn't offering a great deal. The boys stuck at their disciplines. Every now and again you get a ball that stays down or pops but then for 10 overs you don't see it again.

"We will definitely look at having another crack at them tomorrow and try to make something out of this game."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England will need to bat a bit longer than they did in Antigua [when they set West Indies 286 in 71 overs], therefore having fewer overs at the West Indies, but there is more in this pitch for the spinners than there was in the first Test.

"England's bowlers will be tired, not least Jack Leach, but it could be an interesting final day."

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:50

    Agnew's comment at close of play 4th day.....

    "It could be an interesting final day."

    No it won't, it's a nailed on draw.

    • Reply posted by Jerry , today at 21:59

      Jerry replied:
      Hence the caveat COULD be.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:04

    If root has any sense he’ll bat the day out and save the bowlers for the next game.

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 22:35

      TheGreatMc replied:
      If Root does that you people will be calling for his head this time tomorrow..!

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 22:08

    Heading for another draw; yawn… these lifeless pitches in the Windies are a sad joke - no wonder Test cricket is dying there.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:11

      Rizla replied:
      So no mention of the crap bowling?

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 21:54

    Such a pity the pitches have been turgid; they don't make for entertaining test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:01

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      And the 3rd test will be the same. Awful pitches & two very poor teams.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:58

    So many empty seats at the Kensington Oval. It just shows that the groundmen preparing a flat wicket is slowly killing test cricket when all they care about is for the match to last five days so can get the maximum revenue

    • Reply posted by Socrates, today at 22:15

      Socrates replied:
      If I'd had a ticket my seat would be empty.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 21:58

    Chasing 500 the WI had no other option than to bat time, and they have done it magnificently. All those criticising the scoring rate should ponder the fact that if you get 500 the onus is on you to bowl the opposition out twice, not ecpect wickets from batsmen playing shots just to entertain the crowd. Well played West Indies

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:07

      Forza Italia replied:
      Halfway through the match after 4 days. Bring back limited overs cricket.

  • Comment posted by zetfovleh, today at 22:04

    Not a chance of a result on that pitch. Watching Brathwaite grind out his score was enough to make you cry.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:13

      Rizla replied:
      It was that pathetic bowling attack that enabled that innings.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 21:55

    What an awful test match.
    When people have travelled thousands of miles to watch and then choose to go to the beach instead, you know it must be pretty turgid stuff.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:04

      Rizla replied:
      Pitch is terrible, but that's Test match cricket for you. When the T20 and Hundred are on, then everybody on here complains that's is not real cricket. English are a bunch of whingers.

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 22:12

    Games like these are no good for test cricket

  • Comment posted by andyblubailey, today at 22:02

    I love cricket.
    I HATE THIS SERIES

    • Reply posted by NickWoj5881, today at 22:25

      NickWoj5881 replied:
      Me too .... The fellas in charge of international test cricket should making sure the venues in every test nation are all the high standard that it should be for test match cricket ... The plot of land at the local park where the local youth club play rugby looks better than that place the two teams have painfully performed over the last 4 days

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:01

    Flat pitches produces a lifeless test match. Sort it out or you are going to kill off test cricket

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:10

      Rizla replied:
      Bowlers not that good either

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 22:06

    Leach has two deliveries; a bad ball and his standard delivery, no variation at all. Parkinson must be worth a go in the next test.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:11

      Rizla replied:
      Leach won't even make the Zimbabwe side.

  • Comment posted by billfunk, today at 22:25

    The World Test Championship needs to start deducting points for noncompetitive pitches. These last two games have been abysmal and West Indies need to be docked. It's a disgrace for Test Cricket.

    • Reply posted by LilNige, today at 22:28

      LilNige replied:
      Whats starting to worry me is we aren't seeing too many test matches any where that are truly competitive. Its like teams are going through the motions

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 22:15

    Very turgid, very attritional, very bad for Test cricket. Any Test century is a good one, and Brathwaite did what he needed to do, but goodness me, paint drying was more interesting today.

    I think even the "purists" were turned off today judging by some of the comments here. Cricket like this is boring and does us no favours trying to grow the game.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 22:09

    What a grind of a series. England will leave themselves about 50 overs to bowl out the windies and get nowhere near

  • Comment posted by Duke Swing, today at 22:23

    Credit to England... what the bowlers lacked in experience and skill they made up for with their perseverance. Mahmood in particular got better as the innings progressed. Fingers crossed for the wicket to start falling apart... Should make for an interesting last day.

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 22:30

      Gigsy replied:
      Well said,..and some positivity!!!!

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 22:07

    It is a lifeless pitch, but the fact that the ball is spinning shows how England lack quality spinners. Leach 70 overs 3 for 118 is average. Spinners from the subcontinent would've definitely exploited the pitch & the batsmen. Ya sir Shah was leading wicket taker here in 2017 with 25, including 7-94 on this pitch.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:10

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      The late great Shane Warne would have taken 6-74 on this pitch & would already be bowling in his 2nd innings…

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:56

    Batting practice tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 22:02

    This is why test cricis dying, four days of negative dross

  • Comment posted by Dornaldski, today at 22:15

    Something has to be done. There are two test series going on at the moment on horrific pitches. Seems they are preparing T20 pitched for test cricket nowadays...

