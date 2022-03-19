England in West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite denies tourists' victory push on final day

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Kraigg Brathwaite defends
No West Indies batter has ever faced more deliveries than the total faced by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite in this Test
Second Test, Barbados (day five):
England 507-9 dec & 122-5 dec: Lawrence 41, Crawley 40; Permaul 2-22, Seales 2-34
West Indies 411 & 135-5: Brathwaite 56*; Leach 3-36
Match drawn
England's unlikely victory push was again thwarted by West Indies as the second Test in Barbados ended in a tense draw.

Having given themselves two sessions to dismiss West Indies and take a 1-0 series lead, England took their fifth wicket after tea to set up an absorbing final hour.

But West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored an 11-hour 160 in the first innings, survived 184 balls for 56 not out to deny England again.

The opener batted for 673 balls across both innings, the most by a West Indies batter in Test history.

England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch, reduced West Indies to 39-3 before the gritty right-hander saw off 25 overs with Jermaine Blackwood.

In the final session, Jack Leach had Blackwood caught gully for 27 and Jason Holder taken at cover for a duck, but Brathwaite found a dogged partner in wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

They survived the next 20.3 overs before the players eventually shook hands with 13 minutes left.

It means both Tests in this series so far have ended in almost identical draws and the sides head to the final Test in Grenada, which begins on Thursday, with the series still level at 0-0.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:17

    If your first choice spinner bowls 96 overs in the match then you should probably pick two spinners

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:17

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 22:17

    the great red-ball reset of English cricket - from not getting a hiding to cant win a game

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:16

    Close of play yesterday you just knew it was going to be a draw.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:16

    West Indies must be so happy to get five days out of that pitch so they could get the maximum revenue. I wonder what the chances of the next test in Grenada being another ground where the pitch will be flat

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:15

    2 very moderate teams, not in the same league as Australia or India.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 22:15

    I have been saying for the last 2 years that Mahmood deserves a crack at test level and i think he has shown in this test match he is good enough.I have been arguing for even longer that Livingstone deserves a chance and hopefully he will get his chance this summer

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 22:14

    Braithwaite batted immensely over this test. A heroic draw performance

  • Comment posted by coolinter, today at 22:14

    Root, your a great batsman however you are an awful captain. Please resign. Declared too late & wasnt too ambitious enough to dangle the carrot and give Windies 195 to chase so your bowers can have more overs to play with.

  • Comment posted by Jim Palmer, today at 22:14

    Wow. Two Tests in a row and England hasn’t lost either. That’s an improvement over recent times…

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

    God almighty. There is always one player that is practically impossible to get out. England could do with a player like him

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 22:13

    windies must change for the deciding test. They cannot keep getting away with only playing five frontline batsman

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 22:16

      931035 replied:
      They can on pitches like these.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 22:13

    Boo hoo.... no can do England. Once again, all for naught.

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 22:12

    What a terrible pitch for a test match. In fact this series has been the worst I’ve ever seen. Dead surfaces will be the nail in the test match coffin.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 22:16

      Jack replied:
      Have you been watching Australia in Pakistan?!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:12

    Earlier today I saw S.Broad & M.Ali together watching an fa cup football game, I thought they could have won this cricket game for us today! But thanks to the selectors they are out of the fold.

    It’s been over a year since we last won a Test series which is not good. The wait continues..

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 22:15

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Best place for the pair of them.
      Broad could review every VAR decision.

  • Comment posted by Leroy, today at 22:12

    Bairstows banter. Wonderful entertainment. The West Indians chipping back “pleased to see you’ve beaten the anorexia”. Classic

  • Comment posted by House TV, today at 22:11

    What’s the point when only one team is looking to win. Shame on WI!

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 22:14

      Leroy replied:
      Said the same when Atherton blocked Alan Donald for days on end did you?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

    You know what guys. That Kraigg Brathwaite is starting to annoy me

    • Reply posted by neil proctor, today at 22:13

      neil proctor replied:
      GOOD

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:11

    In fairness batting friendly pitches is a nice problem to have because it can be easily rectified surely? Unless I’m missing something… come on please sort it out the Caribbean deserves more than this

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:10

    Pointless declarations in both innings on a dead pitch. Just like the first Test, West Indies had no intention of chasing the total down and England didn't have enough time to bowl them out.

