No West Indies batter has ever faced more deliveries than the total faced by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite in this Test

Second Test, Barbados (day five): England 507-9 dec & 122-5 dec: Lawrence 41, Crawley 40; Permaul 2-22, Seales 2-34 West Indies 411 & 135-5: Brathwaite 56*; Leach 3-36 Match drawn Scorecard

England's unlikely victory push was again thwarted by West Indies as the second Test in Barbados ended in a tense draw.

Having given themselves two sessions to dismiss West Indies and take a 1-0 series lead, England took their fifth wicket after tea to set up an absorbing final hour.

But West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored an 11-hour 160 in the first innings, survived 184 balls for 56 not out to deny England again.

The opener batted for 673 balls across both innings, the most by a West Indies batter in Test history.

England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch, reduced West Indies to 39-3 before the gritty right-hander saw off 25 overs with Jermaine Blackwood.

In the final session, Jack Leach had Blackwood caught gully for 27 and Jason Holder taken at cover for a duck, but Brathwaite found a dogged partner in wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

They survived the next 20.3 overs before the players eventually shook hands with 13 minutes left.

It means both Tests in this series so far have ended in almost identical draws and the sides head to the final Test in Grenada, which begins on Thursday, with the series still level at 0-0.

