Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Burrows took four wickets during his two appearances for Lancashire in the Bob Willis Trophy

Sussex have signed fast bowler George Burrows on a short-term contract for the first month of the season.

Burrows, 23, has been out of contract since leaving Lancashire at the end of last season.

He made two first-class appearances for the club in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, taking four wickets.

The right-arm bowler will be available for Sussex's first four rounds of the County Championship, starting against Nottinghamshire on 7 April.