George Burrows: Sussex sign ex-Lancashire fast bowler for first month of season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Sussex have signed fast bowler George Burrows on a short-term contract for the first month of the season.
Burrows, 23, has been out of contract since leaving Lancashire at the end of last season.
He made two first-class appearances for the club in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, taking four wickets.
The right-arm bowler will be available for Sussex's first four rounds of the County Championship, starting against Nottinghamshire on 7 April.