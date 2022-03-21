Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Anderson had the lowest average of all of England's bowlers during the Ashes series

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson says he has "made peace" with being dropped for the West Indies tour.

The 39-year-old was left out of the squad for the current three-Test series, along with Stuart Broad, 35.

He says he is now focusing on performing for Lancashire when the County Championship starts next month.

Seamer Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live that England's selection policy was "completely out of my control".

He said: "I made peace with the decision weeks ago.

"All I can do is get ready for the county season and show people what I can do.

"I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I am looking forward to playing for Lancashire."

England's coaching structure for this summer is still to be decided with head coach Chris Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe all leaving their roles after the 4-0 Ashes series loss.

Their opening home Test series of 2022 will be against world champions New Zealand, starting on 2 June at Lord's.

The uncertainty over who will be in charge has left Anderson, who has taken 640 wickets in 169 Tests, unclear about his international future.

"I'm not sure what the coaching situation will be," he added. "Those sorts of decisions and my England career it seems are out of my hands.

"I have to control what I can, that is play cricket and try to work hard at my skills and in the gym and get my body ready and see what happens."