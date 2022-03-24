England in West Indies: Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spare tourists' top order

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments118

Chris Woakes is bowled
Chris Woakes was the ninth batter to fall at which point England were 114-9
Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day one):
England 204 Mahmood 49, Leach 41*; Seales 3-40, Mayers 2-13
West Indies Yet to bat
Scorecard

Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood were England's unlikely saviours after the tourists' top order collapsed on day one of the decisive third Test against West Indies.

On a lively pitch, England crumbled to 114-9 before Leach and Mahmood shared a crucial last-wicket partnership of 90 in Grenada.

Mahmood was bowled in the final over of the day for 49, his highest score in professional cricket, but not before he and Leach had dragged England to 204.

That represents an admirable recovery from England, who were facing being dismissed below 100 when they fell from 23-0 to 90-8 earlier in the day.

Captain Joe Root was caught behind for a duck in the morning session while three wickets fell for no runs in an abject spell after lunch - England unable to deal with the movement found by West Indies' pace attack.

But as the ball softened and pitch flattened out, Leach, who finished 41 not out, stoutly stopped the procession of wickets before he and Mahmood added valuable runs, including one fine Mahmood six.

They ensured England's bid to earn a first series win in the Caribbean since 2004, which would also halt their miserable run in Tests, was not all but over on the opening day.

Unlikely fightback rescues England

Not since 1885 have numbers 10 and 11 top scored in a men's Test. Their effort was truly remarkable.

When Mahmood and Leach came together six of the top seven had made single-figure scores while the highest partnership in the innings was the ninth-wicket stand of 24 between Leach and Chris Woakes, who made an important 25 before becoming the third batter to be clean bowled.

Batting became much easier as the seam movement of earlier lessened, but that should not take away from Leach and Mahmood's performance.

At first it was all about survival, Leach digging in as he had famously against Australia during Ben Stokes' Ashes miracle in 2019, but as the partnership grew so did the attacking intent.

Leach drove the seamers down the ground and Mahmood flicked seamer Kyle Mayers, whose day began by dismissing Root and Zak Crawley, over the mid-wicket rope.

With four balls to go, Mahmood cracked Jermaine Blackwood down the ground to the boundary, taking him beyond his previous professional best score of 45.

A ball later, with a maiden top-level fifty a run away, Mahmood tried to work the off-spinner into the leg side for a single but played on to his stumps.

He had to drag himself from the field but he left with his team-mates on their feet, applauding from the balcony.

Top order collapses as ball seams

The two drawn Tests in this series have been played on flat batting tracks, England showing positive signs in two draws.

Despite the Leach-Mahmood stand, the fact England's batters failed at the first sign of seam movement is of significant concern.

In the first session Crawley hit a loose drive to extra cover for seven, Root nicked behind and Dan Lawrence was trapped in front by Jayden Seales - the first of three wickets for the impressive seamer.

England played and missed throughout the first two hours and, in truth, could easily have been further in the mire.

After lunch the tourists slumped further when Ben Stokes miscued a pull back to bowler Alzarri Joseph for two, Jonny Bairstow nicked behind to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva for a duck and opener Alex Lees, who had survived 96 balls for 31, fell in the same fashion to Kemar Roach.

All three wickets fell with the score on 53. When Foakes was bowled by Seales from a ball that nipped back, numbers two to seven in England's batting line-up had all been dismissed for single-figure scores for the first time since 1951.

This series is being billed as the start of England's "red-ball reset".

The period before Leach and Mahmood's stand was all too familiar. They are fortunate it was not terminal for their hopes.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:46

    Jack Leach & Saqib Mahmood the most Outstanding fight back.. Well played.

    The rest of the top order - the less said the better! truly Abysmal.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:54

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Well played JL & SM but only papering over the cracks.Top order poor with some disappointing shots.

  • Comment posted by jw, today at 21:56

    Well done Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood. Great effort!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:51

    Just reverse the batting order:

    Don Bradman reversed the Australian batting order to protect the batsmen back in 1937.

    It's high time that we tried the same.. 🤣 🤣

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:46

    Well done Saq and Jack. Show the top order how to do it

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 21:56

    Only the 12th time in the history of all test cricket the number 11 has top scored!!!

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:03

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Is it the first time that 10 & 11 have had the 2 highest scores?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:46

    When was the last that the last man in was the top scorer?

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 21:49

      it is all going panwards replied:
      1885 according to commentary….at least number 10 and 11 being highest scorers!

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 21:44

    England's no's ten and eleven scored only four runs less than the other nine added together, difficult to know what to say really.

  • Comment posted by cliffbayfan, today at 21:48

    Solution….have we found a new opening pair upfront?

    • Reply posted by angus mccoatup, today at 21:51

      angus mccoatup replied:
      Leach had done this already. He made 92 against Ireland a couple of years ago opening the batting.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 21:48

    A very flattering score for England, but fantastic batting from Leach and Mahmood to actually bat properly.

    A little bit of impetus but will see how England manage against the WIndies batting lineup

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 21:56

    Well done to the last 3 batsmen building a score to keep England in this test and series, however how many times have we seen sides collapse in the 1st Innings and the matches have twisted and turned. There is a serious confidence concern in our middle order that keeps continuing....

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:52

    At last the bowlers have done something.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 21:49

    Firstly well done to Leach and Mahmood for scoring 90 runs.
    However the top 6 batsmen scored a total of 55 runs against a test team ranked 8th in the ICC rankings with only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe below them!

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 21:54

      jimbob replied:
      hey - that's a bit unfair - they might be 7th soon.... behind Bangladesh, Zimbabwe ....

      and England :D

  • Comment posted by Mark Arnold, today at 21:47

    As significant a last wicket stand for Leach as the legendary Ashes rear guard. Wonderful stuff, let's celebrate their dogged resistance and then taking it to the Windies!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:04

    It's amazing what happens when the pitch is not flat, it's like the collapses never disappeared!

    • Reply posted by hairnet, today at 22:11

      hairnet replied:
      seems like they think theyre still in england

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 21:53

    Little blinder from 10 and 11. Like to predict Saqib man of the match, 4 or 5 wickets tomorrow hopefully.

    Top order - once again, go in to a bunker or have a big yahoo.

    Anyway, easily most enjoyable day of the series. Seales could be a star in the making. Do well over here. Few counties must be looking at him. Only plays red ball apparently.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 21:51

    Joe Root.. "We're picking up momentum' You can see by the way we're playing our cricket - that passion, enjoyment''....an hour later ...90/8

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 21:48

    Embarrassing for the top order.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 22:03

    That last session was utterly gripping. Gutted for Mahmood not to make his 50 but he and Leach have really given England a chance in this match.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 21:53

    Mahmood the all-rounder (:

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:50

    Get Sir Leach and Sir Mahmood to open the batting. Leach is a bespectacled Rahul Dravid and Mahmood has that old West Indian swagger

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC