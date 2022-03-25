Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England v Bangladesh Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington Date: 26 March Time: 22:00 GMT (11:00 on 27 March local time) BBC coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; live text and video highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Opener Tammy Beaumont says England are "peaking at the right time" as they stand on the verge of a place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

The defending champions were on the brink of elimination after defeats in their opening three games.

But, after three successive wins, they will reach the last four if they beat Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday).

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish," Beaumont, 31, told BBC Sport.

"Everyone is peaking at the right time going into this game and then hopefully the semi-finals."

Heather Knight's team will finish third or fourth in the table if they win at the Basin Reserve. Their final position hinges on the result of Sunday's late game between South Africa and India, with the latter able to overtake them on net run-rate.

England have played World Cup debutants Bangladesh in three previous Twenty20s, but have never met them in a full one-day international.

Bangladesh gave a scare to Australia on Friday, reducing the tournament favourites to 70-5 in pursuit of 136, before eventually losing by five wickets.

"They look a really good outfit, good in the field and clear on their plans as bowlers," said Beaumont.

"We'll have to be on it. We can't underestimate them. It's going to be key to bat long, get in and make the most of it."

In Saturday's game, hosts New Zealand bowed out of the tournament with a 71-run defeat of Pakistan in Christchurch.

Suzie Bates made 126 in New Zealand's 265-8, before Hannah Rowe picked up 5-55 as Pakistan were restricted to 194-9.

Although New Zealand join England and India on six points, it would take an implausible swing in net run-rate for them to go through, while Pakistan look set to finish bottom of the table.