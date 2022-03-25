Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's victory earned them the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named after former Australian skipper Richie Benaud and Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

Third Test, Lahore, Pakistan (day five): Australia 391 (Khawaja 91, Green 79) & 227-3 dec (Khawaja 104*) Pakistan 268 (Shafique 81, Azhar 78; Cummins 5-56) & 235 (Imam 70; Lyon 5-83) Australia win by 115 runs Scorecard

Australia claimed a 115-run victory in the third and final Test in Lahore to edge their first series in Pakistan for almost 25 years.

After the opening two Tests both ended in draws, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 5-83 to help bowl out the hosts for 235 in Friday's final session.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq's 70 raised Pakistan hopes of a third draw but they lost their final five wickets for 22 runs.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

The Baggy Greens had recently refused to travel to the country because of concerns surrounding their security.

And after two entertaining drawn Test matches, the tourists triumphed in the decider.

Lyon's 19th five-wicket haul proved the difference although captain Pat Cummins took the final wicket, bowling tail-ender Naseem Shah an hour after tea to finish with figures of 3-23.

Pakistan had been set a target of 351 by Australia's second-innings declaration of 227-3 as Usman Khawaja followed up his first-innings 91 with an unbeaten 104.

The hosts were in with a chance of another draw at 136-2 at lunch as Imam and skipper Babar Azam (55) defied the Australian attack but Lyon took advantage of a deteriorating pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium to eventually remove both.

The sides will now play three one-day internationals on 29 March, 31 March and 2 April, and a Twenty20 international on 5 April, all in Lahore.