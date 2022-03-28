Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.

Captain Heather Knight says England can still improve as they prepare for the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

The defending champions lost their first three games and needed four successive wins to book a meeting with South Africa on Thursday (02:00 BST).

"Confidence is high after those four wins," Knight told BBC Sport.

"I still think we can get better. There are a few little things we can do. If we can bring that on Thursday to get to the final, I'll be very happy."

England went winless during the Ashes series in January and February, then were on the brink of elimination from the World Cup when they lost in the final over to South Africa two weeks ago.

However, they completed their turnaround with victory over Bangladesh on Sunday and face the Proteas in a repeat of the semi-final from the last tournament in 2017.

"We've built a little bit of momentum and we've started to peak, hopefully at the right time," said 31-year-old Knight.

"It was a close game and a tough loss against South Africa earlier in the competition. Now it's a fresh slate and it's all about what happens on the day."

England came through the semi-final five years ago by two wickets with only two balls to spare, in a contest Knight called "an absolute thriller".

"It's one of the most nervous I've been watching a game of cricket," she said.

However, the batter said that game is unlikely to have a bearing on the outcome of the upcoming semi-final.

"South Africa have been playing really good cricket and will be tough to beat," said Knight. "They will be looking to avenge that defeat.

"We've got a lot of experience of playing in semi-finals and being successful, but we have to turn up and try to bring our best cricket."

Knight also had praise for Charlie Dean, the 21-year-old playing in her first World Cup.

Only three bowlers in the tournament have more wickets than Dean's 10, despite the off-spinner not playing in three of England's group games.

She was omitted from England's team for their only other game in Christchurch - a nine-wicket win over Pakistan - because of the green nature of the pitch.

"She is bowling really well and has taken her opportunity," said Knight.

"Conditions will come into it, so we'll have to assess when we get back to Christchurch, but she has been brilliant for us and it's really pleasing that she has done so well."