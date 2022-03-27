England in West Indies: Joe Root's side slump to 10-wicket defeat in Grenada

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

West Indies celebrate
England are bottom of the World Test Championship table
Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day four):
England 204 & 120 Lees 31; Mayers 5-18
West Indies 297& 28-0 Brathwaite 20*
West Indies win by 10 wickets
Scorecard

England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.

After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.

That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.

England have now lost four Test series' in a row - five if the unfinished India series which Joe Root's side trailed 2-1 is included - and are winless in nine matches.

The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.

It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men's Test team - a side at one of its' lowest points in recent memory.

England in crisis

Not since the 2013-14 Ashes capitulation, and the break-up of a team that followed, have England gone as many Tests without a win.

They have also won just one of 17 Tests going back to February last year - and not had such a poor run since the 1980s.

The result was all-but certain after England collapsed a day earlier in their second innings and the formalities were completed in less than 90 minutes of play.

Prior to this series England talked of a 'red-ball reset' and a wish to refocus on the longest format following the Ashes debacle.

There were flashes of promise in the first two Tests - a century for Zak Crawley, runs for Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes' return to form and Saqib Mahmood's encouraging debut. But their dismal display has their rebirth in tatters.

England next play a Test in June, at home against New Zealand, where they will hope to have appointed a new managing director and head coach, while captain Root's position will also come into question.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:50

    Sack the lot of then

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 16:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 16:50

    Entirely predictable. The batting fell apart in Australia so Strauss opted to leave 2 world class bowlers at home. A nasty and spiteful show of power...and the batting still falls apart.

    England are facing years like this because there simply aren't any top order batsmen good enough in county cricket.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 16:50

    Crawley must not be selected again.

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 16:50

    India Team must be licking its limbs and waiting for the summer tour of England.

  • Comment posted by mike216, today at 16:50

    That's the worst loss of the lot against a determined but ultimately limited West Indies side. Worst run ever, worst England team statistically and generally I think I've ever seen, shambolic management and arrogant attitude of those who control the game here. Time for the fans to start staying away to show them what we really think of this ****show.

  • Comment posted by objectif, today at 16:50

    And to think less than 24 hours ago, with WI at 164-7, headline read "England seek to wipe out tail to take a lead into next innings". That 'tail' put on 133 runs for final three wickets, over 10% more than the entire england team could muster in their second innings.

  • Comment posted by Hope, today at 16:50

    Everyone of these players should lose their England contract and they are now becoming a laughing stock getting paid too lose test matches

  • Comment posted by Scarlet Lady, today at 16:50

    Kraigg Brathwaite take a bow, 339 runs in series, led from the front with a steely desire. West Indies team showed England they way & bowled superbly in this test mach, leaves England at bottom of World Test Championship, totally deserved the series win. Wait once more for Roots positives, can't see many ensuing after this result. Great to see West Indian cricket on the up again.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 16:49

    Root can be blamed for poor captaincy, but not for the state of our cricket.
    Strauss was responsible for the white-ball reset, to the detriment of the long game. He now gets his fingers on the red-ball reset. Ironic or what?

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 16:49

    Root : WE WILL LEARN FROM OUR MISTAKES !!

  • Comment posted by karl330, today at 16:49

    How can England be ranked 3rd In the rankings?..I cannae remember our last win! 😱

  • Comment posted by Francis, today at 16:49

    So proud of the WI today after all the 'oh it's only WI' comments. Great victory for us but test cricket still dead in the caribbean, we are stronger in the shorter formats of the game.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 16:48

    Great day for windies cricket with not just the men but the women getting too the semi finals of the world cup.

  • Comment posted by jack, today at 16:48

    I hope this has made it apparent that England isn’t a good team. The expectation that we should have beaten the windies shouldn’t be an expectation the windies are better than us - we have been a very bad side for a long time.

    Individual brilliance has bailed us out time and time again be it Root or Stokes with the bat and our seam unit in home conditions.

  • Comment posted by pendulum, today at 16:48

    Im sure we can still 'learn from our mistakes' tho. Useless.

  • Comment posted by XTStevie1872, today at 16:48

    I think it's time some of these duffers took up another sport as they are obviously hopeless at Cricket.... Pathetic!!

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 16:48

    What do you expect? They’re a 3rd division side. Stop giving them any coverage.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 16:47

    Well played the West Indies, they had a clear plan throughout and played a mixture of solid and inspirational cricket. Once they dropped the spinner everything clicked.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 16:47

    Jimmy, Broad, Robinson, Saqib. That will be a handful at home.

    Appoint new director quickly. Don’t think Root will resign. Stokes isn’t a captain either.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 16:49

      Bobby Smith replied:
      You left out Woakes. First Test of the summer is at Lords, where he takes wickets at 10 a piece. Do not let his problems abroad affect how he performs at home, where his figures are supreme.

