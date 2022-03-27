Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are bottom of the World Test Championship table

Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day four): England 204 & 120 Lees 31; Mayers 5-18 West Indies 297& 28-0 Brathwaite 20* West Indies win by 10 wickets Scorecard

England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.

After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.

That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.

England have now lost four Test series' in a row - five if the unfinished India series which Joe Root's side trailed 2-1 is included - and are winless in nine matches.

The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.

It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men's Test team - a side at one of its' lowest points in recent memory.

England in crisis

Not since the 2013-14 Ashes capitulation, and the break-up of a team that followed, have England gone as many Tests without a win.

They have also won just one of 17 Tests going back to February last year - and not had such a poor run since the 1980s.

The result was all-but certain after England collapsed a day earlier in their second innings and the formalities were completed in less than 90 minutes of play.

Prior to this series England talked of a 'red-ball reset' and a wish to refocus on the longest format following the Ashes debacle.

There were flashes of promise in the first two Tests - a century for Zak Crawley, runs for Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes' return to form and Saqib Mahmood's encouraging debut. But their dismal display has their rebirth in tatters.

England next play a Test in June, at home against New Zealand, where they will hope to have appointed a new managing director and head coach, while captain Root's position will also come into question.

