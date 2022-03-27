England in West Indies: Joe Root's side slump to 10-wicket defeat in Grenada
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day four):
|England 204 & 120 Lees 31; Mayers 5-18
|West Indies 297& 28-0 Brathwaite 20*
|West Indies win by 10 wickets
|Scorecard
England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.
After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.
That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.
England have now lost four Test series' in a row - five if the unfinished India series which Joe Root's side trailed 2-1 is included - and are winless in nine matches.
The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.
It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men's Test team - a side at one of its' lowest points in recent memory.
England in crisis
Not since the 2013-14 Ashes capitulation, and the break-up of a team that followed, have England gone as many Tests without a win.
They have also won just one of 17 Tests going back to February last year - and not had such a poor run since the 1980s.
The result was all-but certain after England collapsed a day earlier in their second innings and the formalities were completed in less than 90 minutes of play.
Prior to this series England talked of a 'red-ball reset' and a wish to refocus on the longest format following the Ashes debacle.
There were flashes of promise in the first two Tests - a century for Zak Crawley, runs for Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes' return to form and Saqib Mahmood's encouraging debut. But their dismal display has their rebirth in tatters.
England next play a Test in June, at home against New Zealand, where they will hope to have appointed a new managing director and head coach, while captain Root's position will also come into question.
More to follow
England are facing years like this because there simply aren't any top order batsmen good enough in county cricket.
Strauss was responsible for the white-ball reset, to the detriment of the long game. He now gets his fingers on the red-ball reset. Ironic or what?
Individual brilliance has bailed us out time and time again be it Root or Stokes with the bat and our seam unit in home conditions.
Appoint new director quickly. Don’t think Root will resign. Stokes isn’t a captain either.