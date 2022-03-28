Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Vaughan played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC's cricket coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday.

The 47-year-old has been broadcasting on BT Sport during England's 1-0 Test series defeat against the West Indies.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club.

He has denied an allegation that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was not involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia, but the corporation had said it expected to work with him in the future.

He will return as part of the 5 Live Cricket Programme from 21:00-22:00 BST, with guests including James Anderson, Phil Tufnell and Carlos Brathwaite.

In November, Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report as having made a racially insensitive remark to a group of Asian team-mates before a county match in 2009.

The allegation was corroborated by three of the four players present.

Former Yorkshire captain Vaughan has repeatedly denied the claim and told the BBC he never made racist comments while at the county.

He also admitted regret at some tweets he had sent in the past.