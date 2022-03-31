Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

David Warner, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Aaron Finch are among the international players who have registered for Monday's Hundred draft.

In total, 284 overseas players from 16 countries have entered the draft, which will take place behind closed doors.

Among the England players available for selection are Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Joe Clarke.

The outcome of the draft will be revealed on 6 April, alongside a number of signings for the women's Hundred.

A total of 250 domestic players have put their names forward for the men's draft, which will see London Spirit have the first pick because of their last-placed finish in 2021.

The eight teams have already retained a number of players after the first year of the competition with 42 slots open across the teams.

All teams retain a right-to-match for players who were contracted to the side last year.

Just a few instances of where this could come into play include Warner, Russell, Paul Stirling and Quinton de Kock at Southern Brave as well as Nicholas Pooran, Joe Clarke and Shadab Khan at Manchester Originals.

Selected overseas names to watch in men's Hundred draft

£125,000 reserve price: Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Marsh, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Warner

£100,000 reserve price: Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Jhye Richardson, Andre Russell

£75,000 reserve price: Mohammad Amir, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Shadab Khan, Evin Lewis, Riley Meredith, David Miller, Haris Rauf, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

£60,000 reserve price: Sean Abbott, Finn Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenn Phillips, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Santner, Odean Smith, Will Young, Adam Zampa

£50,000 reserve price: Kyle Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Martin Guptill, Simon Harmer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moises Henriques,Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Naseem Shah, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade

£40,000 reserve price: Qais Ahmad, Matt Henry, Josh Inglis, Chris Lynn, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Lendl Simmons, Dane Vilas, Imad Wasim