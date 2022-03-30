Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Christchurch

Last updated on 2022-03-30

Women's World Cup, Christchurch
England 293-8 (50 overs): Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46
South Africa 156 (38 overs): Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27
England won by 157 runs
England will face Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup after Danni Wyatt's magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 157-run defeat of South Africa.

Opener Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times to crash 129, the backbone of England's 293-8 in Christchurch.

She added 116 for the fifth wicket with Sophia Dunkley, who made a measured 60, while Sophie Ecclestone rounded off the innings with 24 from only 11 balls.

South Africa's chances of pulling off the largest chase in women's one-day international history largely rested on the dangerous opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.

But Anya Shrubsole, the hero when England beat the same opponents in the semi-finals in 2017, removed both to leave the Proteas 8-2.

Spinner Ecclestone, the world's best bowler, then tore through the lower order for her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.

It continued a remarkable turnaround from England, who were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games but have now won five in a row to reach a second successive final.

Heather Knight's side will meet the all-powerful Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday (02:00 BST) in what promises to be a grandstand finale to a superb tournament.

England produce best when it matters

It seemed scarcely believable that England could reach the final when they lost to South Africa, their third defeat of the group stage, on 14 March.

Even some of the players have admitted to believing they were out of the tournament.

Since then, they have steadily improved, eradicating errors with the ball and in the field, and finding contributions from most of their batters.

The resurgence built to this performance in Christchurch, a dismantling of a talented South Africa side that had previously only lost to Australia.

For the Proteas, this was a complete contrast from the previous victory over England. Whereas then it was Knight's side who missed chances in the field, this time it was South Africa who looked affected by the pressure of the occasion.

It meant South Africa once again lost in a global semi-final - they have been beaten in all three of their 50-over World Cup last-four ties to go along with two losses at the same stage in the T20 version.

Wonderful Wyatt's finest hour

Wyatt has had a nomadic 12-year international career. Originally picked as an off-spinner, she has been moved up and down the batting order and was dropped during the World Cups of 2013 and 2017.

However, after being promoted to open earlier in this tournament, she enjoyed her finest hour, making her highest score in an ODI when England needed it most.

The five drops were of varying difficulty, but the chances missed by Marizanne Kapp at mid-wicket when Wyatt was on 36, then by Lara Goodall at deep mid-wicket on 77, were particularly poor. The other drops came when Wyatt had 22, 116 and 117.

In between, the right-hander slashed through the off side and hustled between the wickets. When England found themselves 126-4 in the 26th over, they were in a parlous position, only for Wyatt and Dunkley to combine in a brave counter-attack.

And, after South Africa finally held a Wyatt miscue to short third, Ecclestone's cameo pushed England out of sight.

The run map shows Danni Wyatt scored 129 with 12 fours, 2 threes, 15 twos, and 45 singles for England Women

Ecclestone and Shrubsole bowl England to victory

While Ecclestone's figures are eye-catching, it was Shrubsole who effectively ended the South Africa chase before it started.

Shrubsole was England's hero in the final and semi-final five years ago, and dragged them over the line with the bat against New Zealand earlier in this tournament. Here, she tumbled to hold Wolvaardt off her own bowling, then had Lee turn a catch to mid-wicket.

Left-armer Ecclestone was held back until the 24th over, by which time South Africa were already four wickets down.

And, with the lower order exposed, Ecclestone took all of the remaining wickets on offer with her trademark bounce, guile and accuracy.

Kapp and Mignon du Preez were bowled, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas chipped catches and Trish Chetty was stumped by yards to become the last to fall.

As Ecclestone grabbed the match ball and Wyatt was named player of the match, some England players were in tears of joy.

Only Australia stand in their way of a complete turnaround and another world title.

'A complete performance'

England captain Heather Knight: "I'm really pleased. I think that was a complete performance from us today, what we've been searching for.

"The fact we have played knockout cricket for the last four games has helped us as well.

"We'll go into the final as underdogs but it's a fresh slate, we're all equal on the morning of the game and what a story has been written for us if we can do it."

South Africa captain Sune Luus: "We didn't have our best fielding performance. They played extremely well today, and all credit to them. But we needed to bring our best performance today, and we didn't, so we are feeling that.

"We needed to be more clinical. It's something we will keep working on but we have had a great campaign, we won't be taking away from that."

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 09:09

    The only comp I’ve ever known where you can lose your first three games and still make a final. Awful format
    But let’s be honest the Aussies will batter this team in the final!!!

  • Comment posted by 53CR, today at 09:07

    England narrowly lost to SA in the round robin stage. This time, England comprehensively beat them. England and coming to their peak.

    Australia - have not lost and maybe they will be in the "we cannot lose mindset".

    The final should be a good game - England to narrowly take it.

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 09:07

    Just better than the men

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 09:06

    To be fair getting to the final and peaking at the right time. Hard to see any body beating this Aussie team but it's not completely out of the question. Let's hope

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 09:05

    Massive turn around for these ladies...
    From awful to a lucky win ....
    Confidence came back and the basic skills came back...
    Last two games their class came back...
    Well done all of you ...
    Let's go into the Sunday final and do it again...
    Confidence is the winners way.....!

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 09:03

    Wow, Kudos to this team.
    Right up against it with an almost mortal bad start, then regrouped and dug themselves out then reach the final. Against all odd's.
    If that isn't grit, focus, and determination, what is?

  • Comment posted by TewkesBaggie, today at 09:02

    Much needed good news for England Cricket before the new season starts. Inspirational performance from England Women! Keep going!

  • Comment posted by nottsderby, today at 09:02

    Snow on the ground here but sunshine in my heart. Well done England! My favourite cricket team revving up for the final - if they come out firing on all cylinders we could see an epic encounter on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 09:02

    Two best teams into the final.

    South Africa were fortunate to get to the semi-finals, winning a lot of tight games that could easily have gone against them. Good luck like that does not last forever and today it ran out.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 09:01

    I hope the final is shown live on free-to-air tv as the men's final was three years ago. Everyone should be given the chance to watch an England team in the world-cup final of a major sport. Men's or women's.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 09:00

    Well played England. Showed real guts and determination after losing the first three group games. Effectively a free hit on Sunday but the Aussies are due a loss.

  • Comment posted by kkm2019, today at 09:00

    Sorry to be a naysayer, but SA had a horrendous fielding day. Don't think England would have gotten that many runs otherwise. And Wyatt was dropped what, FIVE TIMES??

    • Reply posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 09:07

      Take me Tats Mum replied:
      Yes, a nay sayer and comment probably not relevant unless salty.
      Cricket games are twists and turns to the end.
      This was no where near a close game ... Overall.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 09:00

    During the commentary they were discussing if Ecclestone would be selected for Lancashire's men's team, as she has been playing and training with them.

    Absolutely superb today, all round performance, underdogs vs Aus but so much the better.

    • Reply posted by 280yard5wood, today at 09:03

      280yard5wood replied:
      What would happen when she had to face Jofra Archer with bat in hand?

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 08:59

    Just delighted for the team. They’ve taken a lot of stick over the last month - some of it justified from a sporting perspective, but a lot of it vicious and personal. Loads of fine performances today - I thought Amy Jones’s keeping was superb. Good luck on Sunday - they’ve got a chance.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 08:59

    Australia have been superb throughout.

    England have got better and better and this result ranks with any Australia have had so far. It all makes for a mouthwatering final.

    DON'T underestimate England now.

    We are still the World champions remember.

  • Comment posted by Dazza_dog, today at 08:59

    Are the Beeb going to show this live ?

  • Comment posted by RayCee, today at 08:58

    They could go all the way.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 08:57

    Congratulations, you’ve deserved it, lucky but excellent Batting by Wyatt and Dunkley. The bowling was tight and very good, 6 for 36 by Ecclestone. Is it possible she could play for the mens team as well,I wouldn’t like to take her away from this happy team though😄. Now for the big game, you go out try and enjoy the occasion and do your very best. With what you’ve done to get to the final, Win 🏏

  • Comment posted by utirw, today at 08:56

    Great to see the belief and quality coming through in all the team's performances after such a poor start. Shrubsole has also come good removing the dangerous Wolvaardt in her opening spell, with Wyatt and Ecclestone playing their best cricket! The momentum is now with both teams in the final on Sunday. Here's hoping for a hard fought game between the two best teams of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by DerekS, today at 08:55

    Aussies rubbing hands with glee, yet another humiliation for Poms to be enjoyed!!

    • Reply posted by CWBA2017, today at 09:01

      CWBA2017 replied:
      You're either Aussie, Welsh or Scottish.

      Loving your support from the current World champions.

