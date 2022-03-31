Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nathan Ellis is the first ever player to take a hat-trick on debut in an international Twenty20 match

Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has joined Hampshire for the T20 Blast.

The 27-year-old made his one-day international debut against Pakistan on Tuesday, taking 1-36, and has also played two T20 internationals.

Ellis has also made 39 appearances for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, taking 44 wickets.

"I'm excited to play in this summer's Vitality Blast and for a team with the rich history of the Hawks," he told the club website.

"I have heard great things about The Ageas Bowl and the Hawks fans and am looking forward to a memorable summer in Hampshire."