Lord Patel was appointed Yorkshire chair in November

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel hailed an "overwhelming vote for positive change" as structural reforms at the club were approved on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board told Yorkshire that changes to its governance must be approved to regain the right to host international games.

The club's right to host England games was suspended over its handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal last year.

"We thank the members for their full and proper consideration," said Patel.

"This support will help Yorkshire County Cricket Club to be an inclusive and welcoming place and gives us the clarity and certainty we need to keep building this great club."

Patel, who was appointed in November, said in January that Yorkshire faced a "huge financial crisis" if the ban was not lifted and that regaining its internationals status was key to the club's planned reforms.

Yorkshire's right to host England matches was reinstated subject to key requirements being met by the end of March.

The club held an extraordinary general meeting at Headingley on the day of the deadline and members overwhelmingly passed three special resolutions.

