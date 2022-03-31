Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Cricket World Cup final: England v Australia Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: Sunday, 3 April Time: 02:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; Live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England's Women's World Cup final against Australia on Sunday will be made available on free to air.

Sky Sports have made the showpiece event available to watch on Pick TV, Sky Showcase and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The final takes place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 02:00 BST.

Test Match Special will provide ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, as well as live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Heather Knight's England side are defending champions in the event, while Australia are the number one ranked team in the 50-over format.

"We are pleased to be able to make another moment of national significant free for the whole nation to watch," Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said.

England lifted the trophy at Lord's in 2017 after a thrilling nine-run victory over India.

They made a poor start to their title defence in New Zealand, losing their first three matches, and came close to elimination before winning five successive matches.

England were also winless in the multi-format Women's Ashes series that preceded the World Cup.

Australia won their group encounter with England and have been in dominant form, winning all eight of their matches so far.