Shadab Khan captained Islamabad United in the 2022 Pakistan Super League

Yorkshire have signed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan to play in the 2022 T20 Blast competition.

The 23-year-old has played 64 T20 games for his country, captained the side, and taken 73 wickets with his leg-spin.

He will arrive to play in the Vikings' first five matches of the series, before returning for the final six group games for Darren Gough's side.

"Shadab Khan is someone who can bat at the top, bat in the middle order and hits the ball a long way," Gough said.

"He is also an unbelievable spinner. You can imagine Shadab, Adil Rashid and Dom Bess bowling together, giving us a fantastic spin department."

In addition to his international experience, Punjab-born Khan has also played Caribbean Premier League, Australian Big Bash and Pakistan Super League white-ball cricket.

Khan will join compatriot Haris Rauf, who is also available for the opening five games of the Blast competition.