Jos Buttler made his Rajasthan Royals debut in 2018

Indian Premier League, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Rajasthan Royals 193-8 (20 overs): Buttler 100 (68), Bumrah 3-17, Mills 3-35 Mumbai Indians 170-8 (20 overs): Kishan 54 (43), Varma 61 (33) Rajasthan Royals won by 23 runs Scorecard

England's Jos Buttler hit the first century of this season's Indian Premier League as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs.

Buttler smashed 100 off 68 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, as Rajasthan posted 193-8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's 3-17 in Mumbai.

Ishan Kishan made 54 and Tikal Varma 61 in reply, but Mumbai's slip from 121-2 to 136-6 undermined their pursuit.

The Royals are top of the table with two wins from two games.

Five-time champions Mumbai have lost their opening two matches.

"They batted well to get to 193," said Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. "Buttler played an exceptional innings. We tried everything we could to get him out.

"I thought 193 on that pitch could have been chased, especially when we needed 70 in seven overs.

"But these things can happen and it's early days. We can learn."