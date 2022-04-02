Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kiran Carlson will captain Glamorgan in this season's One-Day Cup

Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff UCCE Glamorgan 320-7 (94 overs): Carlson 148, J Cooke 57; Wyatt 3-48 Cardiff UCCE: Yet to bat

Captain Kiran Carlson blasted 148 for Glamorgan on day one of three in their final warm-up against Cardiff UCCE, as they reached 320 for seven.

Carlson opened up after tea, hitting 17 fours and two sixes.

Opener Joe Cooke made 57 including two sixes, but it was a patchy batting performance from the county.

Seamer Tim Wyatt (3-48) and Glamorgan spinner Tegid Phillips (2-52) were successful for the students.

They were helped by four dismissals claimed by Welsh wicket-keeper Will Smale.

Glamorgan are resting most of their front-line players with only Carlson certain to feature in the team for the opening Championship match against Durham on Thursday.

Meanwhile Australian seamer Michael Neser has arrived in the UK but is touch and go for the start of the season because of a minor side problem.