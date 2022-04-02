Close menu

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Christchurch

From the section Cricket

Women's World Cup final, Christchurch
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46
England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64
Australia won by 71 runs
Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup.

The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their way to adding the 50-over title to the T20 World Cup and Ashes crowns they already hold.

Alyssa Healy crashed an astonishing 170 from 138 balls, the highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final. Her partnership of 160 with Rachael Haynes and Australia's total of 356-5 are also women's final bests, the latter a record for any team against England.

England, who were huge underdogs to defend the title they won in 2017, will rue their decision to field first in perfect batting conditions. They also dropped Healy and Haynes in the same over.

Faced with such a mammoth chase, England lost wickets too regularly to ever be in contention, but Nat Sciver batted with authority for a century of her own.

Sciver was 148 not out when England were finally bowled out for 285, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen taking three wickets apiece in Australia's 71-run win.

It was a disappointing end to an England turnaround that saw them reach the final despite losing their first three games of the tournament.

Meanwhile, awesome Australia were crowned world champions for the seventh time with a perfect record of nine wins from nine matches.

Lost at the toss?

The suspicion was that England would need everything to go their way in order to beat an Australia side that entered the final with only one defeat in their previous 38 one-day internationals.

For as much as England - and Australia - favour chasing, it seemed like a gift for Heather Knight to give away the opportunity to bat first.

The defending champions passed up the chance to post a score that might have pressured the Australians, who dictated terms throughout.

England did not bowl particularly badly, but the dropped catches were a hammer blow. By the end, Healy was playing some outrageous strokes, scoring runs at will.

Despite Sciver's wonderful innings, the contest was effectively over at the interval, the most dramatic World Cup ever denied the final it deserved.

"I was pretty 50/50 at the toss," Knight told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was one of those where you wouldn't have been unhappy if you'd lost it.

"I think it showed it was probably the right decision - it was a good wicket to chase on if we had more wickets at the end there and if someone had batted with Nat you can extend the partnership and there is a chance you can chase it down. There are no regrets."

Hero Healy leads Australia to glory

Opener Healy made a century in Australia's semi-final win over West Indies and here went one better, playing one of the all-time great one-day innings.

What made the assault all the more remarkable was a measured beginning - Australia took only 37 from the first 10 overs in the face of some searching new-ball bowling.

Healy and Haynes, who made 68, were just starting to go through the gears when the drops came in the same Kate Cross over. Haynes, on 47, escaped as a diving Danni Wyatt missed a chance at point, Healy had 41 when the ball burst through Sciver's hands at mid-wicket.

Reaching a half-century from 62 balls was Healy's signal to go into overdrive. She scored in all areas of the ground, toying with England by hitting the ball where a fielder had just been moved from. Healy's second 50 came from 38 balls, her third from just 29.

After Haynes miscued to point, Beth Mooney arrived to bludgeon 62 from 47 balls in a stand of 156 that came in little more than 16 overs. Australia took 120 runs in a final 10 overs of mayhem.

By the time Healy departed, stumped off Anya Shrubsole, she had cracked 23 fours and become the first woman to pass 500 runs at a single World Cup.

All inside a packed Hagley Oval stood to applaud Healy, Australia's magnificent match-winner and player of the tournament.

The run map shows Alyssa Healy scored 170 with 26 fours, 4 twos, and 58 singles for Australia Women

England turnaround ends in final defeat

For England to have even made this final was a significant achievement given their three opening defeats. They were one wicket from a loss against New Zealand that would have knocked them out.

They responded with five straight wins and seemed relaxed as the final began, only to be blown away by the Australians.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, leaked 71 runs from her 10 overs, veteran pacer Katherine Brunt conceded 69 from hers, while young off-spinner Charlie Dean was targeted to go for 34 from four.

Only Shrubsole, England's match-winner in the final five years ago, escaped the carnage with a respectable 3-46.

On such a superb pitch, England actually scored more quickly than Australia, yet only Sciver passed 27.

Faced with impossible odds, she scored heavily through the leg side, often with ingenuity, reaching three figures from 90 balls.

How different might this final have turned out had Sciver been unleashed in the first innings?

'Amazing effort' - what they said

Australia captain Meg Lanning on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm really pleased with that. This tournament has been a long time coming - it has been in the back of our minds and there are no doubts we wanted this trophy in our cabinet. It has been an amazing effort over a number of years and to finish it off like this is amazing."

Ex-England spinner Alex Hartley: "Australia have had a professional domestic set-up for five or six years longer than England have. England only started a couple of years ago and the first year, realistically, was heavily impacted by Covid. We've had professional players in England for one year effectively and that is only 10 or 15 games.

"This Australia side have played domestic cricket for years and years. It will take a while for England to catch up, but they are not a million miles away, and I guess that is the exciting thing."

283 comments

  • Comment posted by Rajiv Mukerjee, today at 09:03

    Was there ever any doubt .
    Australia was a class above all the other teams

    • Reply posted by DocuDrama, today at 09:22

      DocuDrama replied:
      I think they still are.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:06

    Shambolic in the field again.

  • Comment posted by Shimi6, today at 09:05

    Australia: Reliably professional
    England: Reliably amateur
    (Most) commentators: Reliably vapid

    • Reply posted by How it is, today at 09:07

      How it is replied:
      Hater: predictably predictable

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 09:04

    Not by the barest, but the by fairest of margins for Australia. Much the strongest team in the tournament and once 350 was posted, the game was over. England’s “world number 1” bowler got hammered, but they all did superbly well to reach the final. Sciver was brilliant but played a lone hand.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 09:19

      cjb replied:
      Game was over before a ball was bowled

      You aught to have checked wi Paddy Power - 1 / 4 before the toss

      It was a non contest

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 09:15

    Well done Australia. One sided game but I think it was expected.

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 09:05

    What a team Australia are. No one has laid a glove on them for 4 years. Respect!

    • Reply posted by zzzzz, today at 09:56

      zzzzz replied:
      I would look at it more in the context of poor opposition.

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 09:04

    those that drop catches don't win matches - cue comments about being proud of them, but ultimately outclassed

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 09:14

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Yes.
      There's no shame in losing to the better side.
      Imo of course.

  • Comment posted by bajecogt, today at 09:19

    Hindsight is a wonderful thing but a little surprised we didn’t bat first, scoreboard pressure has a lot to do what players are thinking and the way they play and the fact we nearly got 300 who knows, however full credit to Australia they are in a different league

  • Comment posted by stephen jones, today at 09:19

    What is it with cricket captains in this country men or women, are they incapable of doing the obvious in perfect conditions we put the opposition in and concede 356 and the game was all but gone at that moment, got to say tho that was an outstanding innings from Nat Sciver just a pity she had no support.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 09:30

      Its only a game replied:
      We you a dads army fan ?

  • Comment posted by Andrew1990, today at 09:17

    Hagley oval was not "packed" it holds 18,000 and the commentators advised us that there were "just under 6,000" in the ground. Most of the other tournament games were in front of near empty grounds.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 09:19

      Quiverbow replied:
      The crowds were restricted under current New Zealand law.

  • Comment posted by Craze, today at 09:15

    Far too many scoops and reverse sweeps. Barely saw an orthodox shot towards the back end of that England innings.

    The mixing of male and female batting statistics on graphics is a joke as well - you may as well include the hundred my mate scored for the Dog and Duck last week. Two different sports - keep them that way

    • Reply posted by Anneka, today at 09:20

      Anneka replied:
      It's the same sport. Stats for imaginary friends or pets don't count in the real world.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:22

    Australia are deserved winners, a fit and talented team. By contrast a couple of England women did not look in shape.

    • Reply posted by Butts Brow, today at 10:01

      Butts Brow replied:
      Not in shape ...yes but one of them still had the best bowling figures in the final.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 09:13

    All the demons from the start of the tournament reappeared. Lots of wides, unable to create pressure and take wickets, dropped catches. Big players, bar Sciver, failed to apply themselves. You can’t have a weakness against the top side in a final…. The wins over the weaker teams just masked the constant failings of the team, which ultimately cost them the game.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 09:15

    Congratulations to Australia. By far the best team in the world. Maybe Sciver and Ecclestone would make a world team but the others are far too inconsistent for professional sportswomen even against lesser nations. Without knowing the depth of " talent" available, it's hard to know who can be replaced with someone better. I still wonder whether it can stand on it's own feet financially though.

    • Reply posted by bajecogt, today at 09:57

      bajecogt replied:
      Agree possibly knight as well but not consistent enough in this tournament

  • Comment posted by 75SRC, today at 09:04

    Hats off to both Healy and Sciver brilliant innings for each team.

    It looked over at the half way stage during the run chase but there was almost a chance but quickly disappeared.

    As an Aussie I am happy but ultimately well
    played to both teams!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 09:07

      duncan brownley replied:
      The way it was thought Sciver would have passed Healy's knock of 170 and been on the losing side.

      Yes superb individual performance by both ladies and sure both teams appreciate their innings.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 09:05

    no surprise really - aus been best team in tournament by some distance. Eng did very well to recover and get to the final aftern their poor start. But "highest score in either a women's or men's World Cup final" - give it a rest will you bbc.

    • Reply posted by grg3822, today at 09:55

      grg3822 replied:
      What was it about this factually correct statement that upset you?
      Poor little snowflake.

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 09:11

    Australia are definitely the best in the world! With a crushing tournament no one can dispute it. Well done to the Aussie women!

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 09:09

    Way way way too good! Nevertheless, a good game. Congratulations to Australian Ladies and well played England. Also, thanks Sky Sport and YouTube.

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 09:30

      oops replied:
      Women. There are no 'ladies' teams as not enough entitled people play the game professionally.

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 09:13

    The Aussies have showed again why they are a class above. Juggernauts indeed!

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 09:15

    Superb display all round by the Aussies, best ream by a street.....
    Have to feel for Nat Sciver, great knock

