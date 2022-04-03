Glamorgan Cricket: Morgan Bevans holds up county bowlers
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff UCCE
|Glamorgan 320-7 dec: Carlson 148, J Cooke 57; Wyatt 3-48 & 26-0
|Cardiff UCCE 249-6 dec: Bevans 108*, Clarke 51; J Cooke 4-28
Glamorgan academy player Morgan Bevans starred for Cardiff UCCE as they made 249-6 declared in reply to the county's 320-7 declared.
Bevans hit 108 not out off 151 balls with 19 fours and a six.
All-rounder Joe Cooke put forward his case for a Championship place with 4-28, including three lbws in quick succession after tea.
Glamorgan then reached 26-0 in their second innings, giving them a lead of 97 runs.
With most of the Championship side resting ahead of Thursday's opener against Durham, Glamorgan's second-string attack struggled to make inroads against the students on a placid pitch.
Bevans shared a stand of 92 with Worcestershire's Xavie Clarke, who hit 51, before Cooke struck.
Cardiff UCCE's declaration 71 runs in arrears leaves time for the two sides to set up a run-chase on day three.