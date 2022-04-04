Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Australia beat England by 71 runs in the World Cup final on Sunday

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is among the latest players confirmed to play in the Women's Hundred this summer.

Nineteen of the 22 players who played in the World Cup final between Australia and England on Sunday will play in the tournament's second season.

England opener Tammy Beaumont has signed for Welsh Fire, who she will captain after leaving London Spirit.

The women's tournament begins on 11 August, and the men start on 3 August.

In the men's competition, a draft was held to fill the squads with Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Quinton de Kock among the high-profile signings announced on Tuesday, although Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were not signed.

There was no draft in the women's competition with teams able to retain an unlimited number of players from their 2021 squads, with those released free to be signed elsewhere.

It had already been announced that Australia internationals Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy would play in the tournament for the first time, having been retained by Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers respectively despite missing the 2021 edition because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Lanning will be joined at the Rockets by Australia leg-spinner Alana King. The Rockets will again be captained by England all-rounder Nat Sciver who scored 148 not out in a losing cause against Australia in the World Cup final.

Australia opening batter Rachael Haynes and pace bowler Annabel Sutherland will join Beaumont at the Fire.

Southern Brave have signed Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath while two more Australians - batter Beth Mooney and bowler Megan Schutt - will play at London Spirit alongside England captain Heather Knight.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has joined Manchester Originals after leaving the Spirit. South Africa's Mignon du Preez has moved form the Originals to the Rockets.

New Zealand internationals Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix), Amy Satterthwaite (Manchester Originals) and Amelia Kerr (London Spirit) will play in the tournament for the first time.

The Spirit, Originals, Superchargers, defending champions Oval Invincibles, the Rockets and the Phoenix still have spaces to fill in their 15-player squads.