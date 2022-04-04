England: Nat Sciver goes top of ODI all-rounder rankings
England's Nat Sciver has regained the number one all-rounder ranking in one-day international cricket.
Sciver made two centuries at the Women's World Cup, including an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls as England lost to Australia in Sunday's final.
The 29-year-old also took four wickets in England's eight matches.
Her form with the bat has lifted her to second in the International Cricket Council (ICC) batting rankings, behind only Australia's Alyssa Healy.
Healy scored a stunning 170 off 138 deliveries in the final to set up Australia's 71-run win.
Sciver has replaced Ellyse Perry, who missed two of Australia's final three matches with a back injury, at the top of the all-rounder rankings.
England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains top of the bowling rankings, while seamer Anya Shrubsole has risen to eighth.
Ecclestone was the leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with 21 at an average of 15.61.
