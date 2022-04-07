Last updated on .From the section Counties

Joe Weatherley's half-century was his ninth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day one): Somerset 180: Hildreth 87; Barker 3-33 Hampshire 109-0: Weatherley 65* Hampshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (0 pts) by 71 runs Scorecard.

Hampshire dominated the opening day of the season as injury-and-illness hit Somerset were left rueing the decision to bat first at the Ageas Bowl.

Led by Mohammad Abbas (2-28) and Keith Barker (3-33), the home attack made the most of the surface's early assistance to reduced Somerset to 61-5 at lunch.

Only James Hildreth's skilful 87 saved them from total ruin as they made 180.

Joe Weatherley (65) and Ian Holland (41) then drove home Hampshire's advantage reaching 109-0 at stumps.

Without eight first-team players including Tom Banton (broken finger), Jack Leach and Craig Overton (unavailable) and Lewis Gregory and Jack Brooks (illness), Somerset found the going tough after winning the toss.

Despite the strong wind in Southampton, Pakistan seamer Abbas perfectly blended a nagging line and length with just enough nip off the seam and soon had Ben Green snaffled at second slip by Liam Dawson and Lewis Goldsworthy pinned in front.

Kyle Abbott, who shared 87 wickets with Abbas last summer as Hampshire's title hopes were dashed in the final game of the season, also weighed in with the early dismissal of captain Tom Abell for just a single.

When Steven Davies lost his off stump playing no stroke at a ball that jagged back from Barker, Somerset were five down and in real trouble.

But Hildreth stood firm. Mixing patience with controlled aggression, he found solid support in Roelof van der Merwe (28) as the pair added 73 before van der Merwe had his bails trimmed by James Fuller.

With partners running out, Hildreth was yorked by left-arm spinner Dawson to leave them 158-7 and the Somerset innings was soon wrapped up.

Weatherley, who struggled for runs in Hampshire's pre-season matches, then made the most of the pitch starting to flatten out with a punchy half-century off 83 balls with six fours as he and opening partner Holland notched a century stand to take Hampshire to within 71 runs of Somerset's first innings.