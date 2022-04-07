Last updated on .From the section Counties

Stephen Eskinazi made his first century in five years at Lord's for Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's, London (day one): Middlesex 307-4: Eskinazi 118, De Caires 80 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Middlesex 3 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard.

Stephen Eskinazi's stylish century propelled Middlesex into a strong position against a depleted Derbyshire attack on the opening day of the County Championship.

Eskinazi struck an accomplished knock of 118, his eighth Championship hundred and his first at Lord's in five years, as he and teenage opener Josh De Caires shared a second-wicket stand of 186.

De Caires, the 19-year-old son of former England captain Michael Atherton, registered his maiden first-class half-century in an innings of 80 that helped to lay the foundations for the home side to post 307 for four.

The pair eventually departed, with Robbie White and Max Holden putting on a 58-run partnership, before the former was snared when trying to reverse sweep off-spinner Alex Thompson.

Jack Davies came in next and steered the hosts along to a third battling point with White before stumps.

It was a difficult day for Billy Godleman's team, who opted to put Middlesex in but quickly lost the services of on-loan seamer Ryan Sidebottom, pulling up with a suspected hamstring problem inside two overs.

Match report supplied by PA Media.