Last updated on .From the section Counties

By Adam Williams BBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl

Hampshire's Joe Weatherley (left) made just his second first-class century

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Somerset 180: Hildreth 87; Barker 3-33 & 15-0 Hampshire 428: Weatherley 168, Holland 81, Vince 56; Green 3-31 Hampshire (7 pts) lead Somerset (1 pt) by 233 runs Scorecard

A career-best 168 from opener Joe Weatherley helped Hampshire increase their control over Somerset.

Hampshire pressed on from an overnight 109-0 in reply to Somerset's first-innings 180 before eventually being dismissed for 428, a lead of 248.

Half-centuries from Ian Holland (81) and James Vince (56) backed up Weatherley's second first-class ton.

Somerset closed on 15-0 in their second innings, safely negotiating six overs before stumps to trail by 233 runs.

The visitors have also only collected the one bonus point after Hampshire's top order kept out their much-depleted bowling attack for most of the day.

It was Weatherley who led the way for Hampshire though, making his first Championship century for the county in more than three years since June 2018 against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

In the process, he also surpassed his previous best in that match of 126 and shared an opening-wicket stand worth 180.

Nick Gubbins (37) also helped him past three figures in a second-wicket partnership of 83, and skipper Vince did similar as the pair added 61 for the third wicket.

Weatherley was eventually dismissed when he shouldered arms at a Peter Siddle delivery that seamed back on to his off stump.

Somerset kept plugging away despite Hampshire's growing lead and picked up lower-order wickets with regularity before they were dismissed in the last hour. Ben Green took a career-best 3-31 with his medium pace.

But they will face a testing couple of last days against a strong Hampshire bowling line-up if they are to come away with a draw.