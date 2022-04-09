Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Lamb's only previous Warwickshire century was also at Edgbaston against Essex in September 2019

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day three): Surrey 428-8 dec: Foakes 132*, Patel 75; Hannon-Dalby 4-78 Warwickshire 293-7: Lamb 106, Hain 78; Roach 3-80 Warwickshire (4 pts) trail Surrey (5 pts) by 135 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire safely batted out the day at Edgbaston as the county champions removed the slight concern that they might lose at home to Surrey.

Matt Lamb made his first century in three seasons, hitting 18 boundaries in an excellent 106 off just 138 balls.

Sam Hain (78) and Dan Mousley (43) were steadier by comparison but both dug in to help the Bears close on 293-7.

Ex-Worcestershire paceman Kemar Roach took two of the five wickets to fall in the day to end with figures of 3-80.

But Lamb's second first-class century was the outstanding highlight of a slightly rain-truncated day, from which 12 overs were trimmed.

Resuming on 16-2, the day began badly for the Bears when Roach struck twice early on to reduce the hosts to 41-4.

He had nightwatchman Danny Briggs caught behind by Ben Foakes off the ninth ball of the day, then removed Rob Yates, who was lbw to a superb inswinger.

But Lamb added the lion's share of a stand of 157 with Hain before mistiming a pull off Reece Topley and was taken one-handed by a diving Will Jacks at deep square leg.

From 198-5, Mousley then came in to add 65 in 36 overs with Hain.

Hain followed when he shouldered arms to Jordan Clark and the ball seamed back and hit his stumps.

Clark then added a second wicket by removing Mousley with 15 still needed to avoid any follow-on threat.

But Michael Burgess (12 not out) and Craig Miles (11 not out) saw their side safely to the close, still trailing by 135 runs - although with the game safe and now destined to end in a draw.

Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb told BBC Radio WM:

"We were in a bit of trouble at 41-4 so I'm pleased that they were important runs for the team. But it is a good pitch, to be fair.

"I tried to go out there with a positive mindset and score off every ball I could and luckily it came off for me.

"I was a bit disappointed that, at times last year, I got in but then didn't carry on. I did a lot of the hard work then found ways of getting out, so it was a relief to go on."

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio London:

"It was quite tough at the start with the ball being quite soft but the lads stuck at it and we got some rewards.

"We couldn't force the game forward because the pitch didn't allow that so the situation was to just dig in and try to contain a little bit.

"We are in a good position in the match and still in with a chance of winning. We're not looking too far ahead. We'll try to pick up those last three wickets early and see what happens."