Ryan Higgins has a first-class best score of 199

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Gloucestershire 223 & 326-6: Higgins 134*, Lace 73; Berg 3-52 Northamptonshire 288: Keogh 113, Berg 66; Higgins 4-68 Gloucestershire (4pts) lead Northants (5 pts) by 261 runs Scorecard

Ryan Higgins' sixth first-class century rescued Gloucestershire at Wantage Road as the visitors closed day three on 326-6, leading Northamptonshire by 261.

Higgins' unbeaten 134 with 10 fours and a six hauled his side back into the match having been 98-5, just 33 ahead.

Tom Lace was also crucial to the recovery with 73 in a stand of 165 for the sixth wicket before Lace fell an over before the second new ball.

Gareth Berg took three wickets but it became hard work for the home attack.

Gloucestershire resumed 5-1 and Berg removed first-innings centurion James Bracey cheaply, with a leading edge to cover, and captain Graeme van Buuren, lbw.

Miles Hammond lazily drove Ben Sanderson to backward point to leave them 21-4 and when Chris Dent fell for 54, given lbw to Berg with doubts over height and the ball pitching outside leg, Northants were on the victory path.

But Higgins dragged his side deep into the afternoon before pulling Emilio Gay's medium pace through mid-wicket to reach his hundred in 139 balls.

Gay broke the partnership with a tremendous low catch off his own bowling as Lace forced off the back foot but it was Northants' only strike in the final 61 overs of the day.