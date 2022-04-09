Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former all-rounder James Franklin played 31 Tests, 110 one-day internationals and 38 T20 internationals for New Zealand

Durham have said they "will speak" to head coach James Franklin over historical bullying allegations made by Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

ESPN Cricinfo reports external-link that spinner Chahal, 31, claimed that Franklin and former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds tied him up when they played together at Mumbai in the IPL in 2011.

He also alleged the pair taped his mouth and left him in a room all night.

In a statement Durham said they would seek to "determine the facts".

"We are aware of recent news reports surrounding an incident in 2011 which name a member of our staff," the statement said.

"As with any matters involving employees, the club will speak privately with all parties involved to determine the facts."

ESPN Cricinfo say that Chahal, who currently plays for Rajasthan Royals alongside England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, made the claims in a podcast published by another of his former IPL teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"It happened in 2011, when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League," said Chahal. "We were in Chennai. He [Symonds] had had a lot of 'fruit juice'.

"I don't know what he was thinking, but he and James Franklin got together and tied my hands and legs and said, 'no, you've to open'.

"They were so lost that they taped my mouth and forgot about me completely during the party. Then they all left and, in the morning, someone came to clean [the room] and saw me, and called a few others and untied me.

"They asked me since when I had been there, and I said 'I've been here the whole night'. So that became a funny story."

Chahal added that he had not received an apology, but said that he and Symonds had become close friends who exchange messages from time to time.