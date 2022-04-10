Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Keogh followed up his first-innings century with 74 as Northants drew with Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Gloucestershire 223 & 363: Higgins 139, Lace 73; Sanderson 5-66 Northamptonshire 288 & 272-8: Keogh 74, Zaib 65; Higgins 3-47 Northants (13 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (12 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire narrowly failed to chase 299 as they began the season with a draw at home to Gloucestershire.

Having taken 4-22 in the morning to bowl the visitors out for 363, Northants were set 299 in 82 overs.

Rob Keogh, after his first-innings 113, led the chase with 74 and, after tea, 185 were needed from 35 overs.

But Keogh fell and when three further wickets went for just three runs, the home side saw out the final four overs to finish on 272-8 to claim a draw .

Josh Cobb's 36 kept his side up with the chase but he chanced his arm against Zafar Gohar's left-arm spin and was caught at midwicket.

Ryan Higgins then had Lewis McManus and Gareth Berg caught at backward point in consecutive balls as Gloucestershire sensed a sniff of victory.

But Tom Taylor, who was dropped in the final over, and Nathan Buck got their side safely through to the close.

Gloucestershire were probably the more relieved of the sides.

They resumed the final day 326-6, leading by 261, but could not extend the lead beyond 300.

Higgins added just five to his overnight score and fell for 139 - his second-highest first-class score.

He was one of three morning victims for Ben Sanderson, who finished with 5-66 and nine wickets in the match.

Northamptonshire took 13 points and host Yorkshire in a fortnight, while Gloucestershire, who earned 12, face the Tykes in Bristol on Thursday.