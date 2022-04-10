Chris Cooke scored 144 runs in the match for once out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 234: Ingram 87, Raine 3-35 & 220-5: C Cooke 85*, Carlson 61; Rushworth 2-38 Durham 383: Lees 182*, Bedingham 76*, Borthwick 64; Salter 7-45 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Durham (15 pts) Scorecard

Durham's victory bid on the final day was thwarted by Chris Cooke (85 not out) and Kiran Carlson (61) as Glamorgan held on for a draw.

The visitors looked set for victory when the home side slipped to 66 for four in mid-afternoon.

Despite some accurate seam bowling, Glamorgan fought back to reach 220 for five, 72 ahead.

Earlier Glamorgan spinner Andrew Salter claimed a remarkable career-best 7-45 as Durham were bowled out for 383.

Salter, who opened the batting and was the seventh bowler used, took four for four in eight balls with the visitors hitting out and getting out as they looked to move the game on.

England opener Alex Lees just passed his Durham best on 182 not out before he ran out of partners, as he aims to retain his place for the Test series against New Zealand in June.

That left Durham with a lead of 149, and 84 overs to force home their advantage with Chris Rushworth striking twice early on as Glamorgan tottered to lunch at 34 for three.

Colin Ingram's dismissal for 19 in mid-afternoon raised Durham hopes, but Carlson and Cooke took Glamorgan into the lead with a stand of 92 before Carlson was caught behind off Matty Potts.

Callum Taylor (23 not out) then batted calmly with Cooke before Durham called off their victory hunt with 16 overs remaining of the match, ruing the loss of more than a day's play to the weather.

Both sides could be bolstered by their overseas signings in round two, with Glamorgan set to field Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser away to Nottinghamshire, while Durham plan to have South African batsman Keegan Petersen making his debut at home against Leicestershire.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"The way the boys played for the last half of the day was really good, shame we lost those early wickets but the way we regrouped was really promising.

"I didn't expect a seven-for, it's a mad game because it can go either way, sometimes they come out and play shots and it ends up in the stands.

"So it was really pleasing to see them go straight up in the air and take a few wickets, but the boys put in a lot of hard work before. On a personal level, it's feeling nice out of the hand.

"Whatever is required of me (as an opening bat), I'll get my head down and do the best I can."

Durham and England opener Alex Lees told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"Delighted with my personal start, and hopefully at some point in my Durham career I'll get a double (hundred), though it was pretty disappointing with the weather as a whole.

"We planned to bat a decent rate (on the final day) and have a good go at them, but in the end we were probably 50 to 70 runs short of what we wanted though we still gave ourselves half a chance.

"My main focus is to play for Durham, seven games in seven weeks, and hopefully show some good form.

"I loved my first Test series (in the West Indies), the environment and the experience was amazing, though we were disappointed not to win but from a personal point of view it's a childhood dream to represent your country.

"My family came out to support, my kids saw me play, and it was amazing on all fronts."