Victory means South Africa consolidate their second spot in the World Test Championship standings

Second Test, Gqeberha (day four of five): South Africa 453 (Maharaj 84) & 176-6 dec (Erwee 41) Bangladesh 217 (Mushfiqur 51) & 80 (Maharaj 7-40) South Africa win by 332 runs Scorecard

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer bowled South Africa to a comfortable 332-run win on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

Bangladesh were bowled out for 80, losing their remaining seven wickets inside an hour at St George's Park.

It sealed a 2-0 series win after a 220-run success in the first Test in Durban last week.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj took 7-40 and off-spinner Harmer claimed 3-34.

It was Maharaj's second seven-wicket haul in successive matches after he took 7-32 in the first Test.

South Africa were forced to make two changes ahead of the day's play after Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder both tested positive for Covid-19.

It meant Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman became the first Covid replacements in Test cricket since the International Cricket Council decided in June 2020 to allow substitutes in Test matches for players testing positive for coronavirus.

Specialist batsman Zondo won his first Test cap, although he was unable to bat because both South African innings had been completed. Stuurman, who had one previous cap, was not called on to bowl.

Bangladesh resumed on 27-3, requiring an unlikely 413 to win, and lost three wickets in the first half-hour of play, including one after just eight balls of the day.

Liton Das batted brightly, scoring 27 and sharing a stand of 25 with Mehidy Hasan, before leaping down the wicket against Maharaj to be stumped by Kyle Verreynne.

The last three wickets fell in the space of seven balls.