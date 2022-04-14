Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Pope (right) endured a difficult Ashes series in Australia but played with fluidity at the Oval on day one

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day one) Surrey 312-3: Pope 113*, Amla 73, Patel 58; Holland 2-49 Hampshire: Yet to bat Surrey 3 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Scorecard

Ollie Pope struck an unbeaten century as Surrey put themselves in a strong place after being put in by Hampshire.

Pope looked assured throughout his knock of 113 not out, building on half-centuries by Ryan Patel (58) and Hashim Amla (73) to steer his side to 312-3.

Ex-South Africa captain Amla took advantage of being dropped early on to share a 113-run third-wicket stand.

Hampshire stuck doggedly to their task, with Ian Holland taking 2-49, but they face a battle to rein in the home side.

The visiting bowlers - who had rolled Somerset over twice inside three days to triumph in their opening game last week - gained little reward after skipper James Vince had opted to field.

Medium-pacer Holland collected the only wicket to fall before lunch, persuading Rory Burns (21) to drive to second slip before causing Amla some anxious moments with two strong leg before appeals.

Amla had a fortunate escape after lunch while on 20, slashing at Mohammad Abbas outside off stump - but Liam Dawson was unable to cling on in the slips and Hampshire were made to pay.

James Fuller came on to capture a wicket with only his second ball, tempting Ryan Patel to swing into the hands of Abbas at long leg, but that only paved the way for Pope, 24, whose clinical strokeplay punished any loose deliveries.

Pope, who featured in three of England's five winter Ashes Tests in Australia, looked particularly strong on the leg stump, advancing to his half-century from just 73 balls before tea, although he slowed down after the departure of Amla, who was caught wafting at a widish ball from Holland.

But a leg-side flick for four off Keith Barker carried Pope to his 13th first-class hundred and, with Ben Foakes (32 not out) proving a reliable ally, the pair guided Surrey to a third batting bonus point before stumps.