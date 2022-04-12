Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The country's leading wicket-taker Majid Haq had claimed Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist"

Scottish cricket is determined to show there is "no place for racism" in the sport, says interim chair of Cricket Scotland Sue Strachan.

A confidential survey has been launched as part of an independent review into claims of racism within the game.

"We want to know about people's experiences," Strachan told BBC Scotland.

"We know some people's stories will be very difficult to hear, but we need to know what has been happening in the past so we can make sure there is no place for racism in Scottish cricket going forward.

"It should tell us what's been happening and give us recommendations that we can chance things that we do."

Scotland are currently on tour in Dubai, picking up two wins from two against Papa New Guinea and Oman, who they will face against respectively on Wednesday and Friday, while the world's number one team New Zealand are set to visit Scotland in July.

Six late runs rescued victory from the jaws of defeat against Oman on Sunday.

"We're very proud of the lads for getting it over the line," said Strachan.