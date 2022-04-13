Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne is due to play five Championship matches for Glamorgan

County Championship Division Two: Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan Date : 14-17 April Time : 11:00 BST Venue : Trent Bridge, Nottingham Coverage : Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Wales

Overseas stars James Pattinson, Dane Paterson, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser return to action as Nottinghamshire host Glamorgan.

All four missed the opening round of Championship fixtures.

But England paceman Stuart Broad is not included for a renewal of the Ashes rivalry with Australia batter Labuschagne.

Australia fast bowler Pattinson and South Africa's Paterson bolster the home attack.

Broad was thought likely to join them for his first action since Australia, but does not feature in Notts' 13-man squad.

Neser is expected to be fit after missing Glamorgan's opening match with a side strain.

World number one Test batter Labuschagne replaces South Africa's Colin Ingram, who hit Glamorgan's top score of 87 in their draw against Durham.

Division Two favourites Nottinghamshire, who were third in Division One revamped format in 2021, won their first game against Sussex by 10 wickets despite an injury to opening bowler Luke Fletcher.

"It's a very tough start to the season for us, Notts have found a winning way over the last couple of seasons and they'll be happy with the start to the campaign having pulled off a good victory over Sussex, but we look forward to the challenge," Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's tough for Colin Ingram who's done a lot of preparation for the campaign and showed in the first innings what a class player he is.

"We're fortunate we have the number one Test batsman in the world, we look forward to having him and Michael Neser fit for Trent Bridge as well."

Notts (from): Hameed, Slater, Duckett, Clarke, James, Mullaney (c), Moores (wk), Pattinson, Patterson-White, Harrison, Paterson, Evison, Hutton.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Salter, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), Taylor, Douthwaite, Neser, Weighell, Harris, van der Gugten, Hogan.