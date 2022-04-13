Close menu

James Rew: Wicketkeeper signs professional contract with Somerset until 2024

James Rew batting for Somerset in the Royal London Cup
Rew made his first team debut for Somerset in the Royal London Cup last summer

Wicketkeeper James Rew has signed a first professional contract with Somerset until the end of the 2024 season.

Rew, 18, has been part of the Somerset set-up since under-10 level and joined the club's academy in 2019.

He made his first-team debut for the county against Yorkshire in the Royal London Cup last August.

Rew was also part of the England team that reached the final of the Under-19 World Cup last season.

