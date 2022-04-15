Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Northeast is in his second match of a three-year contract with Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two) Nottinghamshire 302 (88.1 overs): Duckett 122, Mullaney 44; Neser 3-56 Glamorgan 354-9 (101 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 56*; Evison 3-67 Glamorgan (7 pts) lead Notts (6 pts) by 52 runs with one wicket standing Scorecard

New signing Sam Northeast top-scored with 85 as Glamorgan reached 354-9 at Nottinghamshire, earning a first-innings lead of 52.

Opener David Lloyd (76) added 117 with Northeast for the third wicket.

Notts then struck back before a century stand from James Weighell (45) and Timm van der Gugten (56 not out) took the visitors ahead.

Joey Evison (3-67) was the most successful of the home attack, aided by Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson.

Number one ranked Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne fell third ball for just three on his Glamorgan return, lbw playing no shot to Hutton.

Lloyd hit nine boundaries in a forceful innings before Hutton claimed his second big wicket, having him caught at slip.

Former Kent and Hampshire stalwart Northeast, who played two matches for Nottinghamshire in 2021, looked in little difficulty with a classy knock.

But as in the home innings, the visitors found it difficult for batsmen to get themselves set as fifth seamer Evison claimed two quick wickets, and Glamorgan slipped from 163-2 to 248-8 when Northeast was finally bowled by a snorter from Paterson.

Notts looked certain to gain a first-innings lead but Weighell and Van der Gugten had other ideas as they survived and then prospered over the course of 25 overs.

Van der Gugten struck some beefy blows before quietly playing out the closing overs of another absorbing day.