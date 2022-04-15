Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ollie Pope added 14 runs to his overnight score before falling for 127

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day two) Surrey 467: Pope 127, Amla 73, Jacks 72; Barker 4-80 Hampshire 152-7: Brown 49; Jacks 2-17, Overton 2-38, Clark 2-49 Hampshire (1 pt) trail Surrey (3 pts) by 315 runs Scorecard

Ollie Pope made 127 and Will Jacks struck an entertaining 72 as Surrey dominated Hampshire on day two of the County Championship Division One match at the Oval.

Pope added 14 runs to his overnight total, but it was Jacks who starred batting with the tail.

After making 467 all out, the hosts then skittled through Hampshire's top order, with Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton and Jacks all taking two wickets.

Hampshire closed on 152-7.

Resuming on 312-3, Surrey built on their day-one advantage in front of a boisterous home support as England's Ben Foakes made 45, and Jacks raced to a thrilling 72 off 86 balls.

Jacks struck six fours and four sixes before Keith Barker - who took 4-80 - pinned him leg before wicket.

Hampshire never got going with the bat after tea though, with Ben Brown (49) the only player to make it beyond 24.

Surrey's bowlers found plenty of joy with the ball, as Hampshire lost seven wickets and reached stumps trailing their opponents' first-innings total by 315 runs.