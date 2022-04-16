Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kent centurion Ben Compton also made 129 in Kent's opening fixture against Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three) Lancashire 506: Croft 155, Vilas 124, Salt 97; Qadri 6-129 Kent 280: Compton 104*Crawley 54; Parkinson 4-66, Balderson 3-14 & 81-6: Compton 20*, Parkinson 2-22 Kent (3 pts) need a further 165 runs to avoid an innings defeat by Lancashire (7 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire are well on top in their opening County Championship Division One game against Kent despite being held up by Kent opener Ben Compton.

The Red Rose took 13 wickets on day three as, from 133-3 overnight, Kent were bowled out for 280, then slumped to 81-6 second time around.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson and seamer George Balderson did the main damage.

But, after carrying his bat for 104 not out, Compton was still there on 20 in the second innings to give Kent hope.

More to follow.