Jamie Overton was Surrey's star performer with match figures of 8-107

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day three) Surrey 467: Pope 127, Amla 73, Jacks 72; Barker 4-80 Hampshire 223: Barker 57, Brown 49, Fuller 41; Overton 5-54 & 227: Weatherley 87, Vince 57; Clark 4-55, Overton 3-53, Taylor 3-56 Surrey (22 pts) beat Hampshire (2 pts) by an innings and 17 runs Scorecard

Gareth Batty claimed his first win as Surrey's new coach as the former England spinner's seam attack ran through Hampshire to take 13 wickets on day three and win by an innings.

Jamie Overton took six of them as he claimed Hampshire's last three first-innings scalps to bowl out the visitors for 223, then three more in the second.

Jordan Clark (4-55) and James Taylor (3-56) helped Overton (3-53) finish it.

Joe Weatherley (87) and skipper James Vince (57) put up the main resistance.

Their half-centuries matched the one from Keith Barker, who moved on his from his overnight 21, to finish Hampshire's first-innings top scorer on 57.

