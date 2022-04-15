Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington hit 73 to bring Scotland back into the game

Scotland recovered from a poor start to their innings to secure a thrilling two wicket victory over Oman in their final Men's World Cup League 2 game in Dubai.

The Scots were 12 for two chasing a total of 225 for seven until Richie Berrington's 73 inspired them to a fourth win in four games.

George Munsey hit 43 and Mark Watt, on his 100th appearance, struck the winning run for a 226 for eight total.

Man of the match Watt had taken two wickets for 38 before his 37 not out.

Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati's hit of 81, along with Mohammad Nadeem 53, looked to have given Scotland a daunting total to chase.

However, Scotland secured a second win over Oman within a week to leave Dubai with a 100% record.