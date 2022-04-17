Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sean Dickson and David Bedingham scored 311 between them in Durham's first innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 428 & 239-2 dec: Jones 108, Dickson 84 Leicestershire 273: Ackermann 81, Azad, 66; Potts 6-58 & 183-2: Evans 77* Durham (15 points) drew with Leicestershire (12 points) Scorecard

Durham and Leicestershire drew as the visitors kept the bowlers at bay thanks to an unbeaten 77 from Sam Evans.

Leicestershire were set a nominal 395 after Durham declared overnight on 239-2 in their second innings.

But Evans and captain Colin Ackermann (40 not out) steered them to 183-2 by the time both sides shook hands.

Both sides have started their respective Division Two campaigns with two draws as Durham took 15 points and Leicestershire 12 from this match.

The Foxes began the day with determination and consistency through their opening partnership of Hassan Azad and Evans, with the latter finding the boundary to bring up a 50 partnership in the 19th over.

Azad was then bowled through his legs after scoring 25 runs, before George Rhodes departed to hand a maiden first-class wicket to Durham's Oliver Gibson.

Leicestershire needed an unlikely 257 runs with eight wickets remaining at tea and ultimately, Evans and Ackermann's unbeaten partnership of 84 was the catalyst for the two sides agreeing to settle for a draw.

Durham host Nottinghamshire on Thursday, while Leicestershire are at home to Derbyshire.