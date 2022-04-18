Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 5,620 Test runs including 14 centuries at an average of 39.57

Yorkshire have signed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne for their next three County Championship matches.

The 33-year-old will play in this week's fixture against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road before facing Kent and Essex in May.

Interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: "We are delighted that Dimuth will be joining us.

"He has proven himself to be an exceptional leader for Sri Lanka and is a tremendous Test match batter."

Gough added: "It can only benefit the lads in our changing room to have a player of his quality and I'm sure they will all get a lot from it. I'm confident he will contribute runs and enjoy his time at Yorkshire."

Karunaratne signed for Hampshire as an overseas player for the 2019 season, but did not play for the county in the end, having taken over as Sri Lanka captain for that year's World Cup.