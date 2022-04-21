Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset captain Tom Abell played some stylish strokes in his ninth first-class hundred

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day one) Somerset 283-6: Abell 121*, Hildreth 54; Topley 2-41, Clark 2-51 Surrey: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Somerset captain Tom Abell returned to form with an unbeaten 121 as they reached 283-6 on the opening day of their game against Surrey at The Oval.

Abell's side lost their first two Championship fixtures in three days and his highest score was only 12.

Despite that, he chose to bat after winning the toss, only to see Tom Lammonby depart cheaply.

James Hildreth (54) and Matt Renshaw (48) helped Abell secure Somerset's first batting points of the season.

Their highest score in their two previous games was only 180, but Renshaw and Abell guided them to 62-1 at lunch.

Somerset old boy Jamie Overton broke the stand on 66, with the help of a fine low slip catch by Ollie Pope, and after Tom Banton went for 16 on his comeback from injury, Abell found another reliable ally in Hildreth.

He reached his second fifty of the season off 75 balls but was then caught at point, prompting a mini-collapse as three wickets went down for 14 to leave Somerset on 237-6.

Abell was undeterred, reaching his hundred off 214 balls, and he hit 19 fours in total as he and Josh Davey (19 not out) saw out the last 12 and a half overs to stumps.