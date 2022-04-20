Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Duckett's best Test score is 56, which came against Bangladesh in 2016

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Duckett says he cautiously dreams of playing Test cricket for England again after taking his game to "another level".

Duckett, whose four Test caps came in 2016, scored 122 and 95 in Nottinghamshire's County Championship defeat by Glamorgan.

Last season he scored 705 runs in 13 Championship appearances.

"I learned quickly when left out of the England team that if you think too far ahead it won't happen," he said.

"That's because you worry about things and are not concentrated on yourself.

"Since the Covid year (2020 campaign) I have just found another level in red-ball cricket and I'm still improving.

"I want to score as many hundreds as I can for Notts, win as many games and see what happens."

England, who have lost four Test series in a row, are next in Test action against New Zealand at home in June.

It will be the first series with Rob Key as managing director, while a new head coach and replacement for captain Joe Root is yet to named.

Duckett, whose Test appearances came on tour against Bangladesh and India six year ago, says featuring at that level again is "not something he thinks about".

However, when asked by BBC Radio Nottingham if he was determined to earn a Test cap on home soil he replied: "It's the dream for anyone.

"I'd love to. I didn't perform well at Test level and I'd love to score a Test hundred.

"All I can do is score runs for Notts and go from there."