James Harris also spent two loan spells with Glamorgan during his time with Middlesex.

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Middlesex Date: 21-24 April Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan's James Harris is looking forward to facing some of his best friends in the game as Middlesex visit Cardiff in the County Championship.

All-rounder Harris rejoined Glamorgan from Middlesex for the 2022 season on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old is expected to return to action after a brief illness.

"In their team are a lot of my best mates, who I've spent the last nine years with in north London," said Harris.

Australia's Peter Handscomb and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi come into the visitors' side.

Neath-born Harris played the first six seasons of his career for Glamorgan after making his debut for the county when aged only 16.

He joined Middlesex in 2013 in search of international honours and subsequently became a regular for England's second-string Lions side and featured in a senior England squad.

"It's fabulous being back, it feels like a different lifetime ago, I can't quite believe starting as a 16-year old what that was like, and how far away we are from that now, 15 or 16 years," Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've changed a lot, I've grown up, I'm losing a bit of hair but I feel like I've got a lot of years left in me, I'm excited to be back in south Wales and the family are enjoying it."

James Harris in action in 2011 during his first spell with Glamorgan

So how does Harris cope with an all-rounder's workload in his 16th season in the game?

"It takes a lot of time working on your body, a lot of time in the gym, lifting reasonably heavy weights, some small exercises, making sure you're eating and sleeping right, I feel as good at 31 as I did at 20 so long may that continue," he said.

While Glamorgan beat title favourites Nottinghamshire after saving a draw against Durham, opponents Middlesex drew their opening game against Derbyshire and sat out round two.

The visitors' debutant paceman Afridi, 22, will renew a battle with Glamorgan batter Marnus Labuschagne from March's Pakistan v Australia series.

They will make at least three changes with Steve Eskinazi, Jack Davies and injured seamer Tim Murtagh all missing from the squad in Cardiff.

"Their two overseas players are fine cricketers in Handscomb and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Toby Roland-Jones looks fit and firing again, I could go through the eleven really," said Harris.

Glamorgan's new full-time captain David Lloyd is hoping to maintain an unbeaten run in charge now stretching to ten games spread across four seasons.

"It's about having a good team, there are a lot of leaders in the squad who help me out which is great," said Lloyd.

"The way we've played so far has been pleasing, the fight we showed against Durham was extremely good and hopefully we can continue building what we've started."

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Salter, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), Taylor, Douthwaite, Neser, Harris, Weighell, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Middlesex (from): De Caires, Stoneman, Robson, Handscomb (c), White, Holden, Andersson, Simpson (wk), Roland-Jones, Helm, Bamber, Afridi, Walallawita.