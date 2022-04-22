Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Amir made 147 appearances for Pakistan across Test, ODI and T20 formats

Gloucestershire have signed former Pakistan international bowler Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal.

The 30-year-old will be available for their County Championship matches against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset.

The left-arm pace bowler has taken 119 wickets in 36 Test matches for his country.

Amir played as an overseas player for Essex in 2017, winning the County Championship, going on to represent them again in 2019.

He is due to make his Gloucestershire debut against Surrey at the Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, on Thursday.

"The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can't wait to get going with Gloucestershire," he told the club's website external-link .

"I love playing in English conditions and I'm feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team."

Amir claimed six wickets on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, aged 17, and became the youngest bowler in history to take 50 wickets at the age of 18.

He made 147 appearances for his country across Test, ODI and T20 formats.

He played for London Spirit in the inaugural Hundred tournament in England last summer.