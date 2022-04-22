Ben Slater is eight runs short of his first-class best score of 172

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Durham 203: Dickson 54; Patterson-White 5-54 Nottinghamshire 371-3: Slater 164*, James 105*; Potts 3-88 Notts (7 pts) lead Durham (2 pts) by 141 runs Scorecard

Unbeaten centuries from Ben Slater and Lyndon James provided Nottinghamshire with a dominant platform against Durham on day two of their County Championship Division Two game at Chester-le-Street.

Slater was imperious from the start of the day to the close on 164 not out, reaching three figures for the first time in a year in first-class cricket.

James played an equally impressive knock to notch his maiden first-class hundred,

After three wickets went down in the morning session, Slater and James shared an unbroken stand of 216 for the fourth wicket over the final two sessions, to earn a 141-run lead to take into day three.

Matty Potts claimed all three morning wickets on a difficult day for the home side on a placid pitch.

Durham's Matty Potts told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was a long day in the dirt and toil for the boys. It is something that we relish. We're a little bit behind the eight ball.

"Ben Slater and Lyndon James they played very nicely. There wasn't much happening out there for the bowlers, but you do go through periods when that happens."

Notts centurion Ben Slater:

"It was a perfect day for us to bat all day and have a lead after bowling them out on Thursday. It couldn't have gone any better for us in terms of how we have set the game up and built a lead.

"We're buzzing for Lyndon to get his first first-class century. It was special to be at the other end to witness that. He has played very well for us since he has come into the side. I'm sure it will be the first of many."

Report supplied by the ECB reporters' Network.