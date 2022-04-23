Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Dawson and Ben Brown put on 273 runs in 66 overs to take the game away from Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three) Kent 305 & 78-3: Compton 37*; Abbott 2-9 Hampshire 652-6dec: Dawson 171, Brown 157, Vince 111, Gubbins 69; Gilchrist 3-71 Kent (4 pts) trail Hampshire (8 pts) by 269 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

Liam Dawson struck a career-best 171 and Ben Brown hit 157 as Hampshire bossed Kent on day three at Canterbury.

He shared a club-record 273-run fifth-wicket stand with Brown as Hants took full advantage of a placid pitch.

Keith Barker added a rapid unbeaten 44 as the visitors declared on 652-6, for a huge 347-run first innings lead.

Kyle Abbott (2-9) then removed England batsman Zak Crawley for 29 and Daniel Bell-Drummond for a duck as Kent closed on 78-3, still 269 runs behind.

Kent opener Ben Compton remained unbeaten on 37, but Kent have much work to do to avoid an innings defeat after South African seamer Abbott trapped Crawley lbw and four balls later had Bell-Drummond caught at mid-off.

James Vince's stylish century had given Hampshire the upper hand on day two, but resuming on 337-4. Dawson and Brown completely took the game away from the home side.

Dawson soon brought up his 11th first-class ton, from 144 balls, with a boundary off Matt Milnes after adding 70 to his overnight unbeaten 63 in the morning session as Hampshire extended their lead to 152 runs at lunch.

Brown became Hampshire's third century-maker soon after the resumption, bringing up his 23rd first-class ton off 161 balls and Dawson moved past 150.

Off-spinner Tawanda Muyeye finally struck in the 49th over of the day for the toiling Kent attack, as Dawson holed out to Jordan Cox for a 268-ball 171, and then had Brown caught by Gilchrist, six runs shy of his best knock.

But there was no respite as Barker shared an unbroken 79-run stand with Felix Organ (44) before skipper Vince declared at tea to leave Kent's top order facing a testing evening session.